Left Menu
Development News Edition

Northeast's development will work as new engine to economy post COVID-19: Jitendra Singh

Describing bamboo as a silver lining in the dark clouds of pandemic, he said it will help in shaping the economy of the Northeast as well as the entire country in post-COVID era. The minister said that the Northeast region is going to play a very vital role in reviving the Indian economy post COVID-19 and its development will work as a "new engine" to the economy, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 20:18 IST
Northeast's development will work as new engine to economy post COVID-19: Jitendra Singh
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said the Northeast is going to play a very vital role in reviving the Indian economy post COVID-19 and its development will work as a "new engine" to the economy. He said the region will emerge as an alternative to the European tourist destinations post-COVID-19.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will emerge as the global leader in post-COVID-19 world economy. Inaugurating a webinar on "Economic Revival through Capital Markets post COVID-19" here, the minister said that the preemptive steps taken by the Indian government in enforcing earliest lockdown saved many lives and further damage to the Indian economy.

"The lockdown period has taught us many lessons of life and this adversity has emerged as a virtue for us," Singh said. Speaking about the role of the Northeast in Indian economy, he said the region will emerge as an alternative to the European tourist destinations post-COVID-19 as there were only a few coronavirus cases found in the Northeast due to the timely lockdown in the area, according to a Personnel Ministry statement.

Singh said that the northeastern region will be one of the favourite business destinations of India post-COVID-19 and bamboo is going to be the key pillar of the economic activities. Describing bamboo as a silver lining in the dark clouds of pandemic, he said it will help in shaping the economy of the Northeast as well as the entire country in post-COVID era.

The minister said that the Northeast region is going to play a very vital role in reviving the Indian economy post COVID-19 and its development will work as a "new engine" to the economy, the statement said. The webinar was organised by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI-NIRC), New Delhi. Appreciating the role of the company secretaries in building and maintaining the country's economic growth, Singh said that such webinar will empower the students of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) and will boost their morale in participating in the development of India by giving their valuable inputs in business polices.

The minister hoped that valuable contribution of the participants will help the stakeholders in transforming the Indian economy, the statement added. ICSI president Ashish Garg, its chairman Suresh Pande and other prominent speakers addressed the webinar, it said.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

INSTANT VIEW-China halts Ant Group's mega IPO

China suspended Ant Groups 37 billion stock market listing on Tuesday, thwarting the worlds largest IPO with just days to go, in a dramatic move that left investors and bankers scrambling for answers.Following are instant reactions from inv...

Tehseen Poonawalla files complaint with EC over PM's Bihar poll rally speech

Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla on Tuesday filed a complaint with the Election Commission over a speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Bihar assembly polls campaigning, alleging that the PM was trying to polarise the electi...

Metro car shed land in Kanjurmarg owned by Maha govt: Aaditya

The land allotted for Metro car shed in suburban Kanjurmarg has always been with the Maharashtra government as per revenue records and the project work will continue as decided earlier, state Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray said on T...

Thoothukudi custodial deaths: Court takes cognisance of CBI charge sheet

A Madurai court has taken cognisance of a CBI charge sheet against nine Tamil Nadu Police personnel in the custodial death case of a father-son duo in Thoothukudi district and directed that the accused be produced before it on November 11, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020