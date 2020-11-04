Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shringla warns against “skewed” arrangements in indirect reference to China

India says it cannot accept a project that ignores its core concern on sovereignty and territorial integrity. Last year, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo alleged that China is using its government power through the Belt and Road Initiative to achieve its national security objective, asserting that the Trump administration is leading global efforts to inform countries about the “predatory” Chinese economics.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 00:45 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 00:34 IST
Shringla warns against “skewed” arrangements in indirect reference to China
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

In an indirect reference to China's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday warned against a global order that gave in to "skewed" arrangements without due consideration for "reliable, secure and sustainable" supply chains. During a speech on "India's Vision of the Indo-Pacific" at the Policy Exchange think tank in London, Shringla stressed on India"s commitment to promote and contribute to infrastructure, connectivity, economic projects and supply chains in the region by always prioritising the needs of the host community.

"We must not forget that many countries of the Indo-Pacific have suffered a history of colonialism, some of the wrinkles of which are still with us and still need to be ironed out. While doing so, and while moving ahead purposefully, we need to be mindful not to embrace constructs that themselves create dependencies and skewed arrangements," the Foreign Secretary said. China's massive Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) seeks to build rail, maritime and road links from Asia to Europe and Africa in a revival of ancient Silk Road trading routes. India has been severely critical of the BRI, the pet project of President Xi Jinping, as the USD 50 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is part of the BRI, passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). India says it cannot accept a project that ignores its core concern on sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Last year, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo alleged that China is using its government power through the Belt and Road Initiative to achieve its national security objective, asserting that the Trump administration is leading global efforts to inform countries about the "predatory" Chinese economics. The Trump administration has been extremely critical of President Xi Jinping's trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and is of the view that China's "predatory financing" is leaving smaller counties under huge debt endangering their sovereignty.

Sri Lanka and the Maldives have borrowed heavily from Beijing in recent years for key infrastructure projects, worrying the US and other countries concerned by China's rise. "These concerns are particularly relevant as the Indo-Pacific region puts its mind to supply chains resilience and diversification in the post-coronavirus period. India is a party to several such conversations. For example, it is working with its Japanese and Australian friends on the Supply Chains Resilience Initiative," he said.

The senior official pointed out that in the 21st century, the interconnectedness of the Indo-Pacific is finally coming into full play, with the region emerging as a driver of international trade and well-being. He said: "The Indo-Pacific ocean system carries an estimated 65 per cent of world trade and contributes 60 per cent of global GDP. Ninety per cent of India's international trade travels on its waters.

"For us, and for many others, the shift in the economic trajectory from the Atlantic to the Indo-Pacific has been hugely consequential. The rise of China and the imperative for a global rebalancing have added to the mix. A rules-based international order is achievable only with a rules-based Indo-Pacific." He referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's major speech in Singapore in 2018 as the basis for the Indo-Pacific vision embodied in the SAGAR doctrine. He added: "The Prime Minister used it as an acronym for 'Security and Growth for All in the Region'. This aspiration depends on securing end-to-end supply chains in the region; no disproportionate dependence on a single country; and ensuring prosperity for all stakeholder nations.

"An Indo-Pacific guided by norms and governed by rules, with freedom of navigation, open connectivity, and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states, is an article of faith for India." Shringla is in the UK as part of the final leg of his Europe tour and is scheduled to hold bilateral talks and interactions during his two-day visit, which concludes on Wednesday.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court weighs scope of ruling that limited juvenile sentences

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday grappled with how to decide a convicted Mississippi murderers challenge to his sentence of life in prison without parole for a crime he committed at age 15 - a sentence he argued was unconstitutional based ...

Euro zone pledges coordinated polices, loose 2021 fiscal stance as COVID rages

Eurozone finance ministers pledged on Tuesday to coordinate actions for economic recovery and keep fiscal policies loose next year as the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is about to wreak fresh havoc on their economies. The minister...

Ukrainian fighter acquitted over killing of Italian photographer

An Italian appeals court on Tuesday acquitted a Ukrainian man who was sentenced to 24 years in jail last year over his alleged role in the 2014 killing of an Italian photographer covering fighting in eastern Ukraine. Journalist Andrea Rocch...

Soccer-Argentina great Maradona to undergo surgery for blood clot on brain

Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona will undergo surgery for a subdural haematoma, a blood clot on the brain, his personal physician told reporters on Tuesday, after he was admitted to hospital a day earlier.The operation was expected to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020