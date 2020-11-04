Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adani Green Energy profit plunges over 82 pc to Rs 17.57 cr in Sept quarter

Adani Green Energy on Wednesday reported over 82 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 17.57 crore in September quarter mainly due to higher expenses. The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 102.29 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2019, a BSE filing said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 19:01 IST
Adani Green Energy profit plunges over 82 pc to Rs 17.57 cr in Sept quarter

Adani Green Energy on Wednesday reported over 82 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 17.57 crore in September quarter mainly due to higher expenses. The consolidated net profit of the company was Rs 102.29 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2019, a BSE filing said. Total income of the company rose to Rs 718.14 crore in the quarter from Rs 711.96 crore in same period a year ago. It said that the impact of COVID-10 outbreak on the business and financial position of the group is not significant and the management will continue to closely monitor the performance of the group.

The group's activities revolve around renewable power generation and other ancillary activities. Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Green Energy Ltd said in the statement, "the company is coming together in line with our ambition of achieving of renewable power capacity of 25 GW by 2025 and becoming the world’s largest renewable power company by 2030." He also recalled that at the historic 21st Paris climate conference in December 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an astonishing promise to the world that India would lead the climate change revolution setting the target of commissioning renewable capacity of 175 GW in India by 2022. Today, he said that India is amongst the only eight nations on track to meet their COP 21 commitments. At UN Climate Summit in September 2019, the Prime Minister reiterated the commitment to increase India’s renewable capacity much beyond 175 GW and to take it further to 450 GW by 2030.

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia to relax foreign workers' sponsorship terms in March '21

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday announced new plans to ease foreign workers contractual restrictions, abolishing a controversial seven-decade-old sponsorship system known as kafala. The plans, to take effect in March 2021, aim to make the Saudi l...

Arnab booked for `assaulting' police official during arrest

Mumbai Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against Republic TVs Editor in Chief Arnab Goswami, his wife, son and two others for allegedly assaulting a police official. A team of Alibaug police arrested Goswami earlier in the day for alleg...

Haryana: 20 deaths in Sonipat; police suspect illicit liquor as cause

At least 20 people have died in the last three days in four different localities of Sonipat city in Haryana with police suspecting spurious liquor as the cause behind the deaths, officials said on Wednesday. Around 20 people have died in th...

Air quality near 'severe' in Ghaziabad, 'very poor' in Noida, Faridabad

The air quality deteriorated but remained very poor in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad while it continued to stay poor in Gurgaon in the National Capital Region NCR on Wednesday, according to a government agency. Concentration...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020