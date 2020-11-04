Left Menu
Development News Edition

Xi promises Chinese development plans won't hurt trade

President Xi Jinping tried to allay fears the ruling Communist Party's latest development strategy might hamper trade, promising Wednesday that China will open wider and become “the world's market.” Plans that call for Chinese industry to pursue self-reliance in technology and focus on domestic markets and suppliers will “benefit the people of all countries,” Xi said in a speech delivered by video link to an import fair in Shanghai.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 04-11-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 19:52 IST
Xi promises Chinese development plans won't hurt trade

President Xi Jinping tried to allay fears the ruling Communist Party's latest development strategy might hamper trade, promising Wednesday that China will open wider and become “the world's market.” Plans that call for Chinese industry to pursue self-reliance in technology and focus on domestic markets and suppliers will “benefit the people of all countries,” Xi said in a speech delivered by video link to an import fair in Shanghai. The strategy, dubbed “dual circulation,” is part of an economic blueprint announced last week for the next five years. It calls for companies to focus on domestic consumers and technology sources, or internal circulation, instead of exports and foreign suppliers, or external circulation.

The party called last week for China to become a self-reliant “technology power” at a time when a feud with Washington is cutting access to U.S. components for its fledgling makers of smartphones and other tech products. Previous development plans have prompted complaints Chinese vendors might be subsidized or shielded from foreign competition in violation of Beijing's free-trade commitments.

China will “adhere to the belief of opening up,” the president said. He said the “dual circulation” approach will “make China the world's market." Xi spoke ahead of Thursday's opening of the third China International Import Expo, an effort to deflect complaints about curbs on foreign access to emerging Chinese industries by highlighting the country's growing status as a market for imported goods. China was the first major economy to begin the struggle to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Retail sales edged above pre-virus levels in the quarter ending in September.

Beijing has announced market-opening measures over the past three years including ending limits on foreign ownership in auto manufacturing. But its trading partners complain Beijing limits access to finance and other industries two decades after it joined the free-trading World Trade Organization..

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

LGBT+ candidates surf rainbow wave to victory in U.S. elections

Adds additional quotes throughout By Hugo GreenhalghLONDON, Nov 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - LGBT candidates have surfed a rainbow wave to victory in the U.S. elections with a series of historic wins, including Sarah McBride becoming the ...

Saudi Arabia to relax foreign workers' sponsorship terms in March '21

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday announced new plans to ease foreign workers contractual restrictions, abolishing a controversial seven-decade-old sponsorship system known as kafala. The plans, to take effect in March 2021, aim to make the Saudi l...

Arnab booked for `assaulting' police official during arrest

Mumbai Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against Republic TVs Editor in Chief Arnab Goswami, his wife, son and two others for allegedly assaulting a police official. A team of Alibaug police arrested Goswami earlier in the day for alleg...

Haryana: 20 deaths in Sonipat; police suspect illicit liquor as cause

At least 20 people have died in the last three days in four different localities of Sonipat city in Haryana with police suspecting spurious liquor as the cause behind the deaths, officials said on Wednesday. Around 20 people have died in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020