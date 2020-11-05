Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St set to surge as Blue Wave risks fade

"Markets prefer divided government," said Brian Levitt, Invesco global market strategist. "Incessant hand wringing over the key issues and concerns over the prospects of higher taxes, a Green New Deal, changes to the Affordable Care Act and much more appears to have been for naught." Shares of technology mega-caps including Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Corp, this year's big "stay-at-home" gainers from coronavirus lockdowns, also looked set to add to strong gains from Wednesday. The VIX volatility index, which has risen in recent months as investors feared the vote might spark falls in shares, retreated to its lowest in three weeks.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 19:18 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St set to surge as Blue Wave risks fade

Wall Street was set to jump on Thursday as investors bet on a Republican held Senate that would block any moves by a Joe Biden administration to tighten regulation and raise taxes on corporate America, even as the presidential election remained too close to call.

Futures tracking the benchmark S&P 500 surged as much as 2%, while Nasdaq 100 futures gained 2.6% a day after Wall Street's main indexes closed at more than one-week highs. With President Donald Trump and his Democrat rival Biden still awaiting clarity from the battleground states expected to decide the election, investors were returning to the core setting of the past decade: buying stocks with the flood of extra monetary stimulus coursing through the financial system.

Biden had edged closer to victory in the race for the White House on Thursday after winning Michigan and Wisconsin, but Democrats appeared unlikely to win the Senate, potentially making it difficult for a Democrat administration to rein in Big Tech and other businesses. "Markets prefer divided government," said Brian Levitt, Invesco global market strategist.

"Incessant hand wringing over the key issues and concerns over the prospects of higher taxes, a Green New Deal, changes to the Affordable Care Act and much more appears to have been for naught." Shares of technology mega-caps including Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Corp, this year's big "stay-at-home" gainers from coronavirus lockdowns, also looked set to add to strong gains from Wednesday.

The VIX volatility index, which has risen in recent months as investors feared the vote might spark falls in shares, retreated to its lowest in three weeks. Renewable energy, infrastructure, marijuana and trade-sensitive stocks, which analysts have identified as winning under a Biden administration, all edged higher after underperforming in the previous session.

But investors also sought the safety of bonds as the prospect of a divided Congress dented expectations of a bumper fiscal stimulus package that is critical to supporting a damaged U.S. economy. Coronavirus risks also grew with new U.S. infections setting a daily record. Trump has alleged fraud in the election without providing evidence, filed lawsuits and called for recounts, raising the risk of weeks of partisan conflict.

Attention later in the day will be on the Federal Reserve's latest policy statement after a two-day meeting, but with the final result of the election still uncertain, the central bank is expected to repeat its pledge to do whatever it can to help the economy. By 8:39 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 367 points, or 1.32%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 60.5 points, or 1.76%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 301.25 points, or 2.56%.

Qualcomm Inc surged 14.3% after the chipmaker forecast fiscal first-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates as it predicted sales of 5G smart phones would balloon to more than half a billion units next year. General Motors Co gained 5.6% after posting a stronger-than-expected profit, driven by renewed demand for trucks and SUVs in the United States.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Saudi Arabia to host Formula One night race in 2021

Saudi Arabia will host a Formula One grand prix for the first time next year with a night race on the streets of the countrys second city Jeddah, the sport and organisers announced on Thursday.The November race will be the third in the Midd...

Man held for molesting COVID-19 patient in Mumbai hospital

A 21-year-old security guard was arrested for allegedly molesting a COVID-19 patient at a hospital in the western suburb of Malad here, police said on Thursday. The police on Wednesday nabbed Sanjay Kotewar, attached to a COVID-19 hospital ...

2 injured during encounter in Pulwama

Two unidentified persons were injured during an exchange of fire between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmirs Pulwama district on Thursday, police saidSecurity forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Lalpora area of ...

Russia's coronavirus tests show false negatives up to 40% of time, official says

Russias coronavirus tests give false negative results up to 40 of the time, a health official said on Thursday as new infections rose and Moscows mayor warned of a worsening situation.The Kremlin, which has said there are no plans for a loc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020