Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMF, World Bank postpone planned 2021 meeting in Morocco by one year

The Moroccan government, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund on Thursday said they will postpone plans to hold the World Bank Group-IMF Annual Meetings in Marrakesh in October 2021 until 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. No decision has been made yet on whether the spring 2021 meetings will take place in person or online.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-11-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 22:12 IST
IMF, World Bank postpone planned 2021 meeting in Morocco by one year

The Moroccan government, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund on Thursday said they will postpone plans to hold the World Bank Group-IMF Annual Meetings in Marrakesh in October 2021 until 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual meetings are usually held for two consecutive years at the World Bank and IMF headquarters in Washington, and then in a member country every third year.

The World Bank and IMF held virtual meetings in April and October this year due to the pandemic. No decision has been made yet on whether the spring 2021 meetings will take place in person or online. The meetings usually draw some 10,00 participants, including finance ministers, central bankers, private sector executives, civil society, media and academics.

Also Read: Mumbai City FC rope in Moroccan midfielder Ahmed Jahouh

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Seven fossilised eggs of herbivorous dinosaurs found in MP

Seven fossilized eggs of herbivorous dinosaurs belonging to the Cretaceous period 65 million years ago have been found in Madhya Pradeshs Mandla district, a paleontologist claimed on Thursday. It seems these eggs belong to a possibly new sp...

Trump campaign files electoral malpractice lawsuit in Nevada

The Trump Campaign on Thursday filed a lawsuit in the battleground State of Nevada, alleging mass level electoral malpractice. Nevada is the fourth State where the Trump Campaign has filed a lawsuit. US President Donald Trump, who has 214 v...

Trent Q2 net loss at Rs 78.56 cr

New Delhi, Nov 5 PTI&#160;Tata group retail firm Trent Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss at Rs 78.56 crore for the second quarter ended September 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 17.27 crore in the July-September...

UN investigator: Rights of minorities to worship undermined

The UN special investigator on religious freedom urged countries to repeal laws undermining the right of minorities to worship and hold beliefs, pointing as examples to Chinas detention of Uighurs, 21 countries that criminalise apostasy, an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020