Left Menu
Development News Edition

London stocks gain after govt, BoE extends stimulus programme

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 ended 0.7% higher after finance minister Rishi Sunak extended the government's costly coronavirus furlough scheme until the end of March and announced billions of pounds in other forms of support. Earlier on Thursday, the BoE expanded its already huge asset purchase programme by a further 150 billion pounds ($195 billion) helping the government to fund the surge in public spending.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-11-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 22:43 IST
London stocks gain after govt, BoE extends stimulus programme
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

London stocks rose on Thursday after the government and Bank of England both ramped up stimulus programs to cushion the struggling economy as England goes into a second national lockdown. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.4% up, with shares in insurer RSA Insurance Group Plc surging 45.7% after it reported a rise in underwriting profit and said pandemic-related exclusions would limit lockdown impacts. The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 ended 0.7% higher after finance minister Rishi Sunak extended the government's costly coronavirus furlough scheme until the end of March and announced billions of pounds in other forms of support.

Earlier on Thursday, the BoE expanded its already huge asset purchase program by a further 150 billion pounds ($195 billion) helping the government to fund the surge in public spending. "Today's announcements are vital steps to shelter the UK economy through a difficult winter. The extension of the furlough scheme will help provide a much-needed bridge for households and businesses until the economy can reopen," said Ambrose Crofton, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

"However, the risk remains that for many businesses, faced with the uncertainty of how long this crisis may last, they may decide to make lasting decisions to either cut jobs or cease trading." Focus was also on the U.S. presidential election race, with Democrat Joe Biden edging closer to victory, while incumbent President Donald Trump pursued a litigation strategy as election officials tallied votes in the handful of states that will decide the outcome.

Auto distributor Inchcape Plc jumped 6.6%, after a beat-and-raise quarter, while Trainline Plc jumped 12.5%, as JP Morgan upgraded the stock to 'overweight' after first-half results. Supermarket group Sainsbury's Plc tumbled 5.2% after it reported a first-half pretax loss and warned of 3,500 job cuts in restructuring.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GB Pant College to be part of Skills and Entrepreneurship varsity: Sisodia

The GB Pant Engineering College, whose students are on a hunger strike over no admissions this year, will get the status of a constituent college of the proposed Skill and Entrepreneurship University, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia sa...

Haryana Police rescues 31 bovines from truck

Haryana Police on Thursday rescued 31 cattle which were being illegally transported in a container truck in Nuh district of the state. A Haryana Police spokesperson said that acting on a tip-off a truck bearing registration number of Uttar ...

Seven fossilised eggs of herbivorous dinosaurs found in MP

Seven fossilized eggs of herbivorous dinosaurs belonging to the Cretaceous period 65 million years ago have been found in Madhya Pradeshs Mandla district, a paleontologist claimed on Thursday. It seems these eggs belong to a possibly new sp...

Trump campaign files electoral malpractice lawsuit in Nevada

The Trump Campaign on Thursday filed a lawsuit in the battleground State of Nevada, alleging mass level electoral malpractice. Nevada is the fourth State where the Trump Campaign has filed a lawsuit. US President Donald Trump, who has 214 v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020