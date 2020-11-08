Left Menu
Development News Edition

ONGC puts mature oil, gas fields on block

Originally, ONGC had on December 7, 2016, signed a Summary of Understanding (SoU) to give Kalol field to Halliburton and Geleki field to Schlumberger for raising production above the current baseline output. Though the contracts were signed in presence of Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, ONGC rescinded them in 2017, on fears of courting controversy for handing fields on nomination basis.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 08-11-2020 14:19 IST
ONGC puts mature oil, gas fields on block
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

State-owned ONGC has invited bids from global oil and gas companies for undertaking work to boost production from its ageing fields as it looks to reverse declining output. The 15-year Production Enhancement Contract (PEC) will require firms to commit to investing in capital and operating expenditure to increase production, higher than the existing baseline output, according to the tender document.

A tariff will be paid in USD per barrel of oil and USD per million British thermal units for gas for any incremental hydrocarbon produced and saved over the baseline. ONGC on October 27, issued the expression of interest (EoI) notice offering 15-year PECs to outside contractors for an unidentified number of "mature" fields.

The company made no mention of oil or gas field names in the EoI notice, but sources said the fields are largely in Assam and Gujarat, the country's oldest producing basins. "ONGC intends to undertake production enhancement from its onshore mature fields under 'Production Enhancement Contract (PEC)' with suitable oil and gas companies of global repute who have technical expertise, financial capability and resources to increase production by improving the recovery from such fields," the tender said.

Companies, it said, will be required to commit investment in capital and operating expenditure "to increase production from the existing production by introduction of new technologies." They will have to do reservoir modelling, reserves assessment and execution of a development plan to enhance production. All the oil and gas produced will belong to ONGC and anyone interested has until December 1, 2020 to respond.

This is the second attempt by ONGC to induct partners in its 'mature' or ageing fields. On December 28, 2018, it had invited PEC bids for Geleki field in Assam and Kalol in Gujarat. But only Schlumberger responded for Geleki and no bid was received for Kalol.

Schlumberger sought deviations which ONGC turned down. ONGC re-launched the PEC process for Kalol and Geleki with a request for information (RFI) notice on July 22, 2020.

The government has been pushing ONGC to hire international oil service companies to raise output from its mature oil fields as it saw the foreign companies as the answer to declining production from ageing fields. ONGC is looking to raise domestic output quickly to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi's target of cutting import dependence by 10 per cent by 2022.

India currently imports about 85 per cent of its oil needs. Originally, ONGC had on December 7, 2016, signed a Summary of Understanding (SoU) to give Kalol field to Halliburton and Geleki field to Schlumberger for raising production above the current baseline output.

Though the contracts were signed in presence of Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, ONGC rescinded them in 2017, on fears of courting controversy for handing fields on nomination basis. Thereafter, the company in June 2017, floated an expression of interest (EoI) from service providers for undertaking production enhancement.

Schlumberger Asia Services, Halliburton Offshore Services Inc and Baker Hughes Singapore PTE Ltd were shortlisted as the firms were meeting pre-qualification criteria. Bids were originally sought by May 25, 2018, but saw several extensions and final bids came in 2019. At the close of bids, only Schlumberger made a financial bid for Geleki field.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 titled, spoilers revealed, Chapter 135 to be out in Dec

Prabhu asks agri min to set up research project for bamboo sector development

Not waiting: Biden transition team at work amid limbo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indians urged to name a star in memory of soldiers killed in World Wars

The UK-based Commonwealth War Graves Commission CWGC is calling on Indians to join a global virtual remembrance ceremony to honour soldiers killed in the World Wars by naming a star after them and looking up into the night sky at 7 pm on No...

HC to hear plea by Bollywood producers to restrain channels from making "irresponsible remarks"

The Delhi High Court will hear on Monday a plea by leading Bollywood producers seeking to restrain Republic TV and Times Now from making or publishing allegedly irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks against the film industry and ...

Yediyurappa confident about winning RR Nagar& Sira assembly bypolls by huge margins

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday expressed confidence about the ruling BJP winning both Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Sira assembly bypolls, results for which will be declared on November 10, by huge margins. We will win R R Na...

PAGD only after power, befooling people on seeking restoration of J&K's special status: BJP

The BJP lashed out at the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration PAGD on Sunday, a day after the alliance announced it would contest the upcoming first-ever District Development Council DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir unitedly, saying it is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020