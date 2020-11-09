Vistara starts operating Delhi-Dehradun flights

Left Menu
Vistara on Monday launched flights on Delhi-Dehradun route, marking its entry into Uttarakhand. Vistara's Chief Commercial Officer Vinod Kannan said, "We see Dehradun as an important addition to our network, given the nature of air traffic to and from the city which includes corporate and leisure travellers, SME owners, students, members of the civil society." PTI DSP NSD NSD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 16:20 IST
Vistara on Monday launched flights on Delhi-Dehradun route, marking its entry into Uttarakhand. "The airline will operate three (Delhi-Dehradun) flights a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays," said the full-service carrier's press release.

The carrier said its first flight on Delhi-Dehradun route departed from Delhi at 1.50 pm on Monday and landed in Dehradun at 2.55 pm. Vistara's Chief Commercial Officer Vinod Kannan said, "We see Dehradun as an important addition to our network, given the nature of air traffic to and from the city which includes corporate and leisure travellers, SME owners, students, members of the civil society." PTI DSP NSD NSD

