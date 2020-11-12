Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alibaba, JD.com say US was top seller to China during Singles' Day event

Alibaba and JD.com said the United States was the top seller of goods to China during the Singles' Day shopping extravaganza that generated about $116 billion in merchandise volume for the pair. Singles' Day is usually a one-day sales event, the world's biggest, eclipsing Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the United States.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2020 09:51 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 09:51 IST
Alibaba, JD.com say US was top seller to China during Singles' Day event

Alibaba and JD.com said the United States was the top seller of goods to China during the Singles' Day shopping extravaganza that generated about $116 billion in merchandise volume for the pair.

Singles' Day is usually a one-day sales event, the world's biggest, eclipsing Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the United States. Many online companies offer deals at the event. This year, companies including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and JD.com Inc offered promotions over several days, with sales widely interpreted as indicative of China's rebounding post-virus economy.

Customers, unable to travel abroad because of the COVID-19 pandemic, snatched up deals from brands including Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and Fast Retailing Co Ltd's Uniqlo. Alibaba generated gross merchandise volume (GMV) of 498.2 billion yuan ($75.28 billion). JD.com, which recorded 271.5 billion yuan in GMV, told Reuters on Wednesday that best-selling products included Apple Inc iPhones, L'Oreal SA's Lancome toner and 60-inch smart LCD TVs from Sharp Corp.

Alibaba offered promotions in two windows starting Nov. 1 but calculated GMV over 11 days. JD.com offered deals Nov. 1 through Nov. 11. The event was overshadowed by news that China aimed to propose anti-monopoly rules for internet platforms.

Alibaba's Hong Kong-listed stock, which took a beating when regulators scuppered the listing of fintech affiliate Ant Group, dropped another 10% on Wednesday. It was up 3% around midday Thursday. Alibaba said other top-selling countries this year included Australia, Germany, Japan and South Korea. Over 470 firms exceeded 100 million yuan in GMV. Last year, Alibaba merely named Japan and the United States among biggest sellers.

Alibaba clocked GMV of $38.4 billion in a single day last year and said 299 brands surpassed 100 million yuan in GMV, including Nestle SA and Under Armour Inc. ($1 = 6.6181 Chinese yuan renminbi)

TRENDING

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

Plasma jets may kill novel coronavirus within seconds: Study

EU criticised over surveillance aid in nations where privacy at risk

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo Olympics athletes won't have to isolate for 14 days on arrival -organisers

Athletes arriving in Tokyo for next years Olympic Games, postponed from 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be exempt from the 14-day isolation period Japan has imposed on anyone arriving from overseas to help stop the virus spre...

NLDS embarks on a much-awaited milestone by extending its reach to Pipavav, bringing 100% coverage of Indian ports

PIPAVAV, India, Nov. 11, 2020 PRNewswire -- NICDC Logistics Data Services NLDS has launched its container tracking services at Pipavav Port, widening its coverage to 17 ports. With this expansion, NLDS will now be covering 100 percent of In...

Australia-China row halts Woodside talks to sell gas project stake to Chinese firms

Woodside Petroleum shelved talks to sell stakes in a gas field and liquefied natural gas LNG project to Chinese companies a few months ago because of a growing diplomatic row between Australia and China, the companys chief said on Thursday....

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Brazils health regulator allows resumption of Chinese vaccine trialBrazils health regulator Anvisa announced on Wednesday the resumption of clinical Phase III trials for Chinas Sinovac C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020