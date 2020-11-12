Govt to focus on creating port grid, says Mandaviya

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said the government will focus on creating a port grid in the country besides development of waterways and coastal shipping. Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Mandaviya said that 1,400 kilometres of waterways have been fully developed and an additional 1,000 kilometres of waterways are being developed on a priority basis.

He was addressing the media after unveiling the plaque of the shipping ministry's new nomenclature as the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (Pattan, Pot Parivahan aur Jalmarg Mantralaya). Mandaviya said it is a matter of pride that with the Prime Minister's vision, the country is moving ahead with a holistic and long-term approach of multi-modal connectivity.

"With the changed name, the ministry is going to put extra focus on the development of waterways and coastal shipping. Around 1,400 kilometres of waterways have already been fully developed and additional 1,000 kilometres are being developed on priority for which DPR/ feasibility study has been completed. "We are also focussing for creation of a Port Grid, encompassing various smaller ports like fisheries port, agriculture port and mineral port etc so that port development and port-led development takes place in the country," he said.

On November 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced renaming of the Ministry of Shipping while addressing the inaugural ceremony of Ro-Pax ferry service between Hazira and Ghogha in Gujarat. "Now, this ministry will be known as Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. It is being expanded. In most of the developed economies, the shipping ministry is also responsible for ports and waterways. In India, the shipping ministry has been doing a lot of work related to ports and waterways. Now, with more clarity in the name, more clarity will also come in the work," Modi had said.

The Ministry said that as soon as the Prime Minister announced the name it swung into action to complete all the related formalities. All the formalities were completed within two working days and the official notification of the name change was published in the Gazette of India on November 10, 2020, the ministry said in a statement.