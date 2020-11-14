Left Menu
Development News Edition

Western Union says suspending U.S. transfers to Cuba

Western Union said on Friday it was suspending U.S. money transfers to Cuba in 10 days due to the Trump administration's latest sanction on the Communist-run island, in a blow to the many Cubans who rely on remittances from family abroad.

Reuters | Havana | Updated: 14-11-2020 10:07 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 10:04 IST
Western Union says suspending U.S. transfers to Cuba
"Today we informed our customers they have limited time to send money to their loved ones from the U.S. to Cuba," Western Union said in a statement. Image Credit: Twitter(@WesternUnion)

Western Union said on Friday it was suspending U.S. money transfers to Cuba in 10 days due to the Trump administration's latest sanction on the Communist-run island, in a blow to the many Cubans who rely on remittances from family abroad. Its customers will now have to find new ways to send transfers against the backdrop of Cuba's deepest economic crisis since the collapse of the Soviet Union, exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

One route may be in cash via flights from the United States that are resuming next week after Cuba closed its borders early in the pandemic, while other, younger digital platforms also exist. Remittances have become one of the top sources of hard currency in an inefficient state-run economy labouring under a crippling U.S. trade embargo.

"Today we informed our customers they have limited time to send money to their loved ones from the U.S. to Cuba," Western Union said in a statement. The world's largest money transfer firm said Nov. 22 was the deadline for customers to send money to Cuba while Nov. 23 was the deadline for them to pick it up.

That way it will wrap up its Cuba operations just before the new rules take effect on Nov. 26. These ban U.S. firms from sending remittances to the country via military-controlled companies like Fincimex, Western Union's main Cuban partner. Western Union said it had failed to find a solution in the one-month timeframe it was given.

"Our customers have our commitment that we will continue to explore every possible option to find a solution," it said. It may just be a question of time, however. as the team of U.S. President-elect, Joe Biden has signalled he will reverse Trump's moves hurting family ties including remittances and travel.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 1 recap, men’s landing evidence, gold discovery

Nokia 6300, Nokia 8000 4G feature phones with WhatsApp, Google Assistant launched

Entertainment News Round: Marvel's 'WandaVision' debut on Disney+ delayed until January; Opera singer serenades Paris in second lockdown and more

Gmail users can now pin conversations in Google Chat

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Earthquake rattles southwestern Pakistan; no damage reports

A 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit Pakistans southwestern city of Quetta and surrounding districts early Saturday but no damage was immediately reported, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre said. The earthquake was centred 38 kilometres 23 m...

Linda Woolverton to pen 'Eloise' adaptation for MRC

Veteran writer Linda Woolverton will be adapting the classic childrens book Eloise for the big screen. Woolverton, who has worked on popular Disney movies like Alice in Wonderland and Maleficent, will adapt the screenplay for the project, w...

Ethiopia's Amhara rocked by explosions, rights group warns on Tigray

Two explosions hit cities in Ethiopias Amhara state, which neighbours the northern state of Tigray where federal troops are fighting local forces, and the human rights commission warned against rights violations in the conflict.Hundreds of ...

Can Trump win with 'fantasy' electors bid? State GOP says no

Republican leaders in four critical states won by President-elect Joe Biden say they wont participate in a legally dubious scheme to flip their states electors to vote for President Donald Trump. Their comments effectively shut down a hal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020