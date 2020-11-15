Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will ask govt to make employers' contribution, tier-II account tax free for all in Budget: PFRDA

Besides, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) will ask the government to extend the benefit of tier-II NPS account as tax free for all subscribers. Recently, the facility was granted to the central government employees.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 14:10 IST
Will ask govt to make employers' contribution, tier-II account tax free for all in Budget: PFRDA

Pension fund regulator PFRDA will propose to the government to make employers' contribution of 14 per cent under NPS tax free for all categories of subscribers in the next Budget, Chairman Supratim Bandyopadhyay said. Employers' contribution of 14 per cent in pension under the National Pension System (NPS) scheme for the central government employees was made tax free from April 1, 2019.

"We may propose things like 14 per cent contribution by employers to be made tax free to all. Currently, it is given only to the central government employers. "So we are requesting the government to give it to all the employers, whether it is state governments or other corporate entities, so that subscribers across the board can get this benefit," Bandyopadhyay told PTI.

The PFRDA Chairman said states are asking that the 14 per cent tax benefit be given to state government employees also. He said some state governments have written to the Authority requesting the same. Besides, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) will ask the government to extend the benefit of tier-II NPS account as tax free for all subscribers.

Recently, the facility was granted to the central government employees. "There is this tier-II NPS account which was made tax free exclusively for the central government employees recently. So there also, we would request the government to give the facility to all the subscribers. In the tax-free tier II account we are keeping a lock-in period of 3 years because you are getting the tax-free status...And we want it to be extended to all the other employees," he added.

A tier-II account under NPS is not a compulsory account, one can have it along with the tier-I account, he said, adding the benefit with tier II account is that it can be withdrawn immediately. Last month, the Finance Ministry had kicked off the exercise to prepare the Budget for 2021-22 amid the urgency to revive the economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The upcoming Budget will be crucial for the country as it will have to deal with impact of pandemic which has affected all segments of the economy, including revenue collection, disinvestment, expenditure, exports and food prices. Budget 2021-22 is likely to be presented on February 1.

NPS, administered by PFRDA, is a voluntary, defined contribution retirement savings scheme designed to enable the subscribers to make optimum decisions about future needs. There are two types of NPS accounts -- tier-I and tier-II.

While tier-I is a non-withdrawable permanent retirement account into which the accumulations are deposited and invested as per the option of the subscriber, tier-II account is a voluntary withdrawable account which is allowed only when there is an active tier-I account. The withdrawals are permitted from tier-II account as per the needs of the subscriber as and when claimed.

PFRDA administers two pension scheme-- NPS and Atal Pension Yojana (APY). NPS is mainly targeted at the employees in the organised sector while APY is meant mainly for those working in the unorganised sector..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in France; UK reports 26,860 new COVID cases on Saturday, 462 deaths and more

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Brexit talks must have breakthrough this week -British minister

Brexit talks must make progress this week ahead of the end-of-year expiry of Britains transition deal with the European Union, the countrys environment secretary George Eustice said.This needs to be a week when things move, when we break th...

Fire breaks out in two commercial buildings in Ambala

A major fire broke out in two multi-storey commercial buildings located on Shukul Kund Road in Ambala city causing loss to property, officials said on Sunday. The shops in the buildings dealt with wedding materials.The fire was noticed arou...

Delhi records 95 COVID-19 deaths; 3,235 new cases take cumulative count to 4.85 lakh: Authorities.

Delhi records 95 COVID-19 deaths&#160;3,235 new cases take cumulative count to 4.85 lakh Authorities....

Kohli is "a very powerful guy in world cricket": Taylor

Virat Kohli is a very powerful guy in world cricket who can perform both the roles of an aggressive cricketer and a statesman with great aplomb, feels former Australian captain Mark Taylor. The talismanic Indian skipper has grown in stature...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020