Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM to inaugurate Bengaluru Tech Summit on November 19

The event is to take place from November 19 to 21. It is being organised by the government of Karnataka along with Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society, the state government's Vision Group on information technology, biotechnology and startup, and Software Technology Parks of India.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-11-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 18:34 IST
PM to inaugurate Bengaluru Tech Summit on November 19

Bengaluru, Nov 18 (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate Karnataka's flagship annual technology event - Bengaluru Tech Summit 2020 (BTS2020) - on Thursday via video-conferencing. The event is to take place from November 19 to 21.

It is being organised by the government of Karnataka along with Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society, the state government's Vision Group on information technology, biotechnology and startup, and Software Technology Parks of India. "We have made elaborate arrangements to make BTS a grand success as the event sessions are going 100 per cent virtual," Deputy Chief Minister and the Minister for IT, BT and S&T C N Ashwath Narayan said after visiting the BTS2020 facilitating centre set up here.

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Vice-President of Switzerland Guy Parmelin would be among those addressing the virtual event. Over 25 nations are participating in the 23rd edition of the event along with thought leaders, industry captains, technocrats, researchers, innovators, investors, policy- makers and educators from India and different parts of the world, the officials said.

"The event will have the participation of more than 200 Indian companies setting up their virtual exhibition, more than 4,000 delegates, 270 speakers, around 75 panel discussions and more than 50,000 participants every day," an official statement said. This year, the theme of the summit is 'Next is Now.' The summit would deliberate on key challenges emerging in the post-pandemic world with a focus on the impact of prominent technologies and innovations on the domains of information technology and electronics and biotechnology.

Some of the key focus areas of the summit are aerospace and defence technologies, healthcare, future of work, startup for public good, electronics and semi-conductor, reimagining digital health and "COVID-19 Pandemic Preparedness", officials said..

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka gets 31st district Vijayanagara carved out of Ballari after Karnataka Cabinet's approval

The Karnataka Cabinet on Wednesday approved a long-standing demand of carving out the Vijayanagara district from the existing Ballari district.Vijayanagara will be the 31st district of Karnataka.A Cabinet meeting decided to bifurcate Ballar...

BRIEF-U.S. FDA Said To Plan Early December Advisory Meetings To Discuss COVID-19 Vaccines - CNBC

Nov 18 Reuters - U.S. FDA SAID TO PLAN EARLY DECEMBER ADVISORY MEETINGS TO DISCUSS COVID-19 VACCINES AHEAD OF POTENTIAL AUTHORIZATION - CNBC U.S. FDA IS SAID TO HAVE ASKED ITS VACCINES ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO PLAN TO MEET DEC. 8-10 TO DISCUSS...

Noida Police attaches mining mafia's Rs 3.50 cr assets

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Wednesday said it has attached properties worth Rs 3.50 crore, including a land asset, belonging to mining mafia Sanjay Bhati alias Sanjay Momnathan. The properties attached include movable and immovable ass...

Pfizer says Covid-19 vaccine trial complete, cites shot is 95 per cent effective

American drug giant Pfizer on Wednesday said that final results from the late-stage trial of its coronavirus vaccine was found to be 95 per cent effective and had no serious side effects on older people. The findings are based on two doses ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020