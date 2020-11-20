Left Menu
LTTS to support Amazon Alexa Voice Service integration in devices

LTTS noted that it is well-equipped to provide consulting and professional services across an organisation's product portfolio and domains with its expertise in mechanical design services, proto manufacturing support, platform software, multimedia (audio and speech) and product testing services. “We are delighted to see LTTS use their expertise in the consumer and industrial market, product development, device testing and certification, and innovation to transform their clients' customer experience,” said Eric King, General Manager, Amazon Alexa Europe.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2020 11:40 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 11:24 IST
LTTS to support Amazon Alexa Voice Service integration in devices

L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTTS) on Friday said it will support Amazon Alexa Voice Service (AVS) integration in various connected devices spanning multiple domains and industries. Alexa, Amazon's cloud-based voice service, is available on devices from both Amazon and third-party manufacturers and powers connected devices. AVS also manages the services and infrastructure required for Alexa experiences on Alexa built-in devices, and provides a suite of device application programming interfaces (APIs), software development kits (SDKs), hardware kits, and documentation to enterprises across the world.

"To ideate new voice activated products and expand the availability of voice recognition service across consumer and industrial digital appliances, LTTS in its capacity as an AVS Consulting and Professional Services provider, will deliver scale in capabilities, skills and capacity, access to new markets and specialisation in technology and vertical domains for global enterprises, end-consumers and technology principals," LTTS said in a regulatory filing. LTTS noted that it is well-equipped to provide consulting and professional services across an organisation's product portfolio and domains with its expertise in mechanical design services, proto manufacturing support, platform software, multimedia (audio and speech) and product testing services.

"We are delighted to see LTTS use their expertise in the consumer and industrial market, product development, device testing and certification, and innovation to transform their clients' customer experience," said Eric King, General Manager, Amazon Alexa Europe. Seema Ghanekar, Global Head - Industrial and Consumer Products at LTTS, said with the growing demand for digital voice recognition-enabled devices, the technological disruptions brought about by engineering services in the embedded devices space are ever rising. She added that LTTS is well-equipped to become a provider of choice for software integration for Amazon Alexa products. "Our work with Amazon for AVS is a step in this direction as together we look towards driving new-age customer experience engineering benchmarks," she added.

