Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 drives adoption of digital banking, app solutions across Europe: Mastercard

More than two in five or 42% of Europeans reported they're banking digitally more frequently now than pre-pandemic owing to the time-saving and simplicity benefits. Around half (52%) of existing digital banking users indicate that the pandemic hasn't changed how regularly they're making financial transactions this year, while only 6% of the respondents say their online and app-based banking transactions have decreased from 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 20-11-2020 12:34 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 12:34 IST
COVID-19 drives adoption of digital banking, app solutions across Europe: Mastercard
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

The COVID-19 pandemic and the rapid digitalization of lives under lockdown has accelerated the adoption of digital banking and app solutions across Europe, says a new study by Mastercard.

Mastercard's 2020 European Evolution of Banking study examined digital banking trends across 12 key markets in the region. The study reveals a heightened appetite for online solutions, with 62% of all respondents considering switching from physical banking to digital platforms in 2020, up from 54% in 2019 and 49% in 2017.

Of the over 9,600 Europeans surveyed, 46% said they were highly interested in new digital banking solutions, while 42% indicated interest subject to the assurance of advanced financial security measures.

More than two in five or 42% of Europeans reported they're banking digitally more frequently now than pre-pandemic owing to the time-saving and simplicity benefits. Around half (52%) of existing digital banking users indicate that the pandemic hasn't changed how regularly they're making financial transactions this year, while only 6% of the respondents say their online and app-based banking transactions have decreased from 2019.

According to the study, Eastern European markets (57%) are 13 points ahead in expressing positive interest in digital banking platforms, compared to their Western European counterparts (44%).

When it comes to the qualities of online banking and mobile payment solutions, the lockdown lifestyles have also shifted the priorities of Europeans. Digital banking users are now more focused on the high availability, lifestyle attributes and cost-effectiveness of online platforms. When selecting a digital banking solution, safety and security were the top considerations for the majority (51%).

Despite soaring adoption rates, many Europeans still trust banks and financial institutions with a significant majority (85%) believing that physical banks will exist in their country in 10 years' time.

For financial institutions delivering digital solutions, Mastercard remains the partner of choice in 2020. More than 60 digital banks across the region are partnering with Mastercard Europe and with 80% of the entire fintech and paytech sector is in partnership with the company, double since 2018.

Note: Ketchum Research and Analytics carried out the research on behalf of Mastercard while Vitreous World conducted the fieldwork.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Bharti Infratel says merger with Indus Towers complete; Vodafone Idea gets Rs 3,760.1 cr cash for its 11.15 pc holding in Indus: Co filing.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Cycling-New sponsor found for African cycling team

Swiss cycling wear maker ASSOS will be the new sponsor of Africas only team on the UCI WorldTour, whose participation was threatened by the end of a previous commercial deal, it was announced on Friday. The team, whose principal South Afric...

Hawks arrests nine suspects on Nelson Mandela Bay fraud

The Hawks Serious Corruption Offences team has arrested nine suspects on multiple charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering exceeding R56.4 million actual loss, of a potential R200 million. The suspects, aged between 30 and 65, are ...

Home appliance giant Midea inks global partnership with Mumbai city football club

NEW DELHI, Nov. 20, 2020 PRNewswire -- Midea, one of the worlds leading home appliances and air-treatment companies announced a new global partnership with Mumbai City FC. Midea becomes the Clubs official Home Appliances, White Goods HVAC ...

Gradual reduction in new cases, positivity rate points at decreasing COVID spread in Delhi: Jain

The gradual reduction in the number of new COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate is a clear indicator that the spread of the virus is decreasing in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday. The minister ann...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020