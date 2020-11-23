Left Menu
Development News Edition

Precision farming startup Fasal launches IoT, sensor-based tech for farmers

Precision farming startup Fasal on Monday announced the launch of an innovative technology that will help farmers reduce cost of cultivation and improve the crop yields. The new product called 'Fasal Kranti' is an IoT (Internet of Things) and sensor based system that helps farmers in making optimised data-driven decisions with regard to irrigation, fertigation, disease, and pest management.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 20:44 IST
Precision farming startup Fasal launches IoT, sensor-based tech for farmers

Precision farming startup Fasal on Monday announced the launch of an innovative technology that will help farmers reduce cost of cultivation and improve the crop yields. The new product called 'Fasal Kranti' is an IoT (Internet of Things) and sensor based system that helps farmers in making optimised data-driven decisions with regard to irrigation, fertigation, disease, and pest management. The company, in a statement, said the new technology is equipped with over 12 sensors to monitor macro-climatic factors like rainfall, wind speed, wind direction and solar intensity.

It can also monitor micro climatic factors such as temperature, humidity, leaf wetness among others as well as below the soil parameters like soil temperature, soil moisture at multiple levels, it said. Fasal Kranti can also be integrated with any agriculture automation system out of the box to extend its capability into farm automation, it added. "We believe the launch of Fasal Kranti will help in a rapid transition of Indian horticulture and our farms into precise, knowledge based and efficiently operated setups then gut-based legacy operations," according to Fasal Founders Ananda Verma and Shailendra Tiwari.

Fasal has raised seed funding of USD 1.6 million led by Omnivore and Wavemaker Partners in October 2019..

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India briefs, shares evidence with foreign envoys on Pakistan hand in terror plot foiled in Nagrota last week

India has briefed a select group of head of missions here about Pakistans direct role in planning the terror attack which was recently foiled by Indian security forces with the killing of four Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists in Nagrota in Jammu...

US STOCKS-Wall St rises on vaccine cheer, upbeat business activity data

Wall Streets main indexes rose on Monday as hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine and data showing a rapid expansion in monthly business activity fueled bets of a quicker economic recovery from a pandemic-driven recession. Economically-sensitive sect...

Russia opens case against Google, saying it failed to delete banned content

Russia has opened a case against U.S. tech giant Google for failing to remove banned content from its search engine, communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said on Monday.Roskomnadzor said Google was not removing up to 30 of what it called da...

Serum Institute to focus on supplying COVID-19 vaccine to India first

The Serum Institute of India, the worlds largest manufacturer of vaccines by volume, will first focus on supplying AstraZeneca Plcs COVID-19 vaccine to Indians before distributing it to other countries, Serums Chief Executive Adar Poonawall...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020