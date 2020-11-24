Left Menu
Under the agreement, Infibeam Avenues, through its digital payment solution - CCAvenue Payment Gateway Service (CPGS), will process online card transactions of various payment networks for Bank Muscat and help the Bank to authorise online payment for its merchants.

Infosys Finacle on Tuesday said XacBank, a universal bank in Mongolia, has selected Finacle's core banking, treasury, and corporate banking solution suites to power its digital transformation. The broad suite of enterprise products - deposits, loans, limits and collaterals, payments, trade finance – will enable XacBank to standardize business processes, simplify enterprise architecture and offer tailored services, it added. The Finacle Treasury solution will provide XacBank with a single, unified platform to enable trading, risk management and processing across a wide expanse of cross-asset classes. The solution suite will help the bank accelerate its digitisation and automation journey across the enterprise, resulting in improved customer experience and lower costs of operation.

**** * Netcore acquires Hansel.io Netcore Solutions, a customer engagement and communications platform, on Tuesday said it has acquired product experience (PX) platform, Hansel.io for an undisclosed amount. The cash and stock deal will see addition of Hansel's capabilities of Contextual Nudges and A/B Testing accelerate Netcore's offering of Intelligent Customer Experience (CX) at scale across all the digital touchpoints, a statement said.

Founded by Varun Ramamurthy and Parminder Singh, Hansel.io is a real-time, no-code product experience platform used by product managers and growth marketers to place contextual nudges and walkthroughs in a customer's journey to boost user activation, conversions, feature adoption and engagement on app and web. Final transaction closure is pending regulatory approval. **** *Infibeam Avenues collaborates with Bank Muscat Indian fintech firm Infibeam Avenues on Tuesday said it has collaborated with Bank Muscat, Oman's biggest Bank, which will help it further widen its footprint in the Middle East.

The move is aimed at offering payment processing services under the flagship brand CCAvenue to merchants in Oman and to give a boost to the e-commerce sector in the region, a statement said. The company has entered into definitive agreement with Bank Muscat to offer its acquiring processor services to the bank, it added. Under the agreement, Infibeam Avenues, through its digital payment solution - CCAvenue Payment Gateway Service (CPGS), will process online card transactions of various payment networks for Bank Muscat and help the Bank to authorise online payment for its merchants.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

