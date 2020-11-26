Left Menu
Mahindra First Choice Services strikes deal with TVS company

Under the deal, the diversified conglomerate Mahindra Group would pick up minority stake in the city-based TVS Automobile Solutions, the official said. The move would help TVS Automobile Solutions widen its reach by accessing the footprint of Mahindra First Choice Services Ltd which is present across the country.

Chennai, Nov 26 (PTI): Mahindra First Choice Services Ltd would integrate its operations with TVS Automobile Solutions as part of a share swap deal, an official said on Thursday. Under the deal, the diversified conglomerate Mahindra Group would pick up minority stake in the city-based TVS Automobile Solutions, the official said.

The move would help TVS Automobile Solutions widen its reach by accessing the footprint of Mahindra First Choice Services Ltd which is present across the country. Mahindra First Choice Services Ltd would partner with TVS Automobile Solutions which owns 'myTVS', a multi-brand automobile aftermarket brand, offering integrated solutions across value chain.

As part of the transaction, Mahindra and Mahindra would secure the minority stake in TVS Automobile Solutions and in turn, Mahindra First Choice Services would become a subsidiary of TVS Automobile Solutions Private Ltd. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals, including an approval from the Competition Commission of India, TVS Automobile Solutions managing director G Srinivasa Raghavan told reporters.

"In a way it is a swap of shares," he said. He said post the integration between the two companies, the officials have planned to retain both the brands.

"We will retain both the brands as of now," he said to a query. On financials, he said the topline of TVS Automobile Solutions in FY 19-20 crossed Rs 1,000 crore while that of Mahindra First Choice Services was over Rs 100 crore.

Stating that the partnership would also give TVS Automobile Solutions a pan-India reach, he said, "myTVS has created a digital platform and eco system for over 2,500 garages, especially across South." "With Mahindra First Choice Services, we will have an opportunity to create a pan-India digital footprint. We will continue to invest and expand our network to over 10,000 garages in the next 18-24 months," he said. He said the Indian independent automotive aftermarket was growing at a compound annual growth rate of 7-10 per cent over the last five years.

The market is highly fragmented with over 40,000 retailers, one lakh garages and thousands of small distributors across the country. Mahindra First Choice Services has established a pan- India network of over 475 franchise partners and 100-plus distributors present in over 350 towns across 25 states and two union territories.

TVS Automobile Solutions, over the years, has established a strong leadership by empowering over two million customers, 20,000 retailers, 10,000 garages along with fleet management for over 70,000 vehicles. President of Mahindra Group (mobility services sector) V S Parthasarathy said, "I am confident that a strong partner like TVS Automobile Solutions will help take our legacy further and propel the company to the next orbit." "I applaud the commitment and passion of our franchisees, distributors and employees and seek their support as we embark on the next phase of the journey," he said.

