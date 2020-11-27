Left Menu
Development News Edition

Successive Technologies Appraised at CMMI Level 3

The goal was to assess Successive Technology as a process-driven organization and to certify the company as a mature provider of technology-driven business solutions to existing and potential clients and our team left no stone unturned to come up with the flying colors. The certification underlines the commitment and diligence of Successive in delivering high-quality technology solutions combined with innovation, service excellence, and process improvement as per industry standards.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 27-11-2020 09:13 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 09:13 IST
Successive Technologies Appraised at CMMI Level 3

NOIDA, India, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Successive Technologies, a next-gen technology services company, today proudly announced that it has reached the zenith and has been successfully assessed and appraised to CMMI Maturity Level 3, for its digital transformation, enterprise cloud, mobility, security, and application development solutions. CMMI Level 3 is the 'defined' level of recognition in the CMMI appraisal program and is one of the most sought-after accreditations by organizations in the business services industry. The goal was to assess Successive Technology as a process-driven organization and to certify the company as a mature provider of technology-driven business solutions to existing and potential clients and our team left no stone unturned to come up with the flying colors.

The certification underlines the commitment and diligence of Successive in delivering high-quality technology solutions combined with innovation, service excellence, and process improvement as per industry standards. Successive transparency in engagements with stakeholders & clients and constructive relations with partners are the hallmarks behind this appraisal. Successive is now in the league of the few global organizations to accomplish this feat. Commenting on the achievement, Siddharth Pandey, Founder & CEO, Successive, said, "Achieving CMMI® Level 3 for Development and Services signifies another major milestone that demonstrates Successive Technology commitment to providing our customers with the highest quality standards. Quality & innovation are our prime of focus to deliver optimum business value. It ensures to provide its client with a handful of services as and when needed. It is a testament to our commitment to continuously improve our technical excellence, client processes, and help them meet the strategic goals." He further added, "The endorsement is a demonstration of our employee's hard work that motivates us to deliver the best." Akshay Chauhan , Chief Growth Officer, Successive said, "CMMI Level 3 is an aspirational industry benchmark. Our clients will gain the benefits of faster time-to-market, enhanced productivity, and reliable service delivery, which will ultimately lead to improved business outcomes." The CMMI Level 3 appraisal successfully completed by Successive Technology verifies standardized processes are in sync with established organizational policies. The appraisal also validates projects are monitored, controlled, reviewed, and continually evaluated - to deliver enduring value via end-to-end process-driven business solutions.

About Successive Technologies Founded in 2012, Successive technologies is a next-gen technology consulting services company purpose-built for the speed of modern business. Our expertise includes digital transformation, enterprise cloud, mobility, application security, and application development solutions. Through our innovative approach, thought process, and automation mindset, we help businesses build a strong foundation of business transformation and customer satisfaction. "Sometimes later becomes never. Do it now" on this mantra our team enthusiastically burnt the midnight oil and reached the ladders of success and appraise. Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1312400/Successive_Technologies_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon tussle: FRL says not every development 'material event for disclosure'

Kishore Biyani-led Future Retail Ltd on Thursday accused e-commerce giant Amazonof adopting a media strategy of having every development reported and converted into a line of communication with stock exchanges regarding the Amazon-Future Co...

Telangana BJP chief threatens to demolish AIMIM office if it damages PV Narasimha Rao, NTR memorials

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has threatened to demolish AIMIM office Darussalam if it demolishes memorial ghats of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao. I heard Owaisi Akbarud...

Haeal launches co-branded Turmeric Sanitizer and Hand Wash in association with Kerala Blasters football club

KOCHI, India, Nov. 27, 2020 PRNewswire -- Haeal, a wellness FMCG brand from Kerala launched co-branded ayurvedic personal care products in association with Kerala blasters, one of Indias top-rated football club. This unique new line of prod...

Sports News Roundup: Maradona mourning shows again Latin America's devotion to sport and arts; Reigning league MVP Jackson tests positive for COVID-19 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Maradona mourning shows again Latin Americas devotion to sport and artsThe crowds that bade farewell to Diego Maradona in Buenos Aires on Thursday were in keeping with the devotion Latin ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020