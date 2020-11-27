Left Menu
Development News Edition

Puri temple trinity adorns 'Nagarjuna Besa', tight security put in place to avoid crowding

The event commemorates the killing of king Sahashrarjuna by Lord Parsuram. Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Krishna Kumar said all rituals were conducted smoothly, but the process got initially delayed due to a "difference of opinion between two groups of servitors.

PTI | Puri | Updated: 27-11-2020 22:56 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 22:55 IST
Puri temple trinity adorns 'Nagarjuna Besa', tight security put in place to avoid crowding
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

After a gap of nearly 26 years, the trinity in Shree Jagannath Temple here on Friday adorned the much-awaited 'Nagarjuna Besa' (warrior attire), but there was no devotee to witness the grand event as temple gates remain closed for public due to COVID-19 pandemic. The event commemorates the killing of king Sahashrarjuna by Lord Parsuram.

Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Krishna Kumar said all rituals were conducted smoothly, but the process got initially delayed due to a "difference of opinion between two groups of servitors. The district administration in Puri clamped section 144 of CrPC on several areas to avoid any congregation near the 12th century shrine on this occasion.

The government had urged outstation devotees to refrain from thronging the pilgrim town. Only duty-bound servitors and officials were allowed entry into the temple. As many as 25 platoons of police personnel were deployed around the temple when the deities were bedecked in 'Nagarjuna Besa'. A three-tier security cordon was put in place around the temple, a senior district official said.

Mobile phones were also banned inside the temple. Prohibitory orders were withdrawn later in the day, once the rituals were over, and people were allowed to catch a glimpse of 'patitapaban' (symbolic idol of Lord Jagannath seen through the Lions Gate from outside), as they stood in a queue maintaining distance from one another.

The ritual is held only when 'panchak' (the final five days of the holy month of Kartik) is observed as six days. The event was last held back-to-back in 1993 and 1994.

In 1993, at least six people were killed in a stampede during the ceremony..

TRENDING

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Science News Roundup: SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service; Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19 and more

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

Science News Roundup: SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service; Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French coronavirus infections slow again as more shops prepare to open

The rate of new coronavirus infections slowed again in France on Friday, the day before shops can resume selling non-essential goods, health ministry data showed.The number of daily new infections fell to 12,459, compared to 13,563 on Thurs...

'Mumkin': Youth livelihood programme launched in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday launched a youth livelihood programme Mumkin by distributing subsidized small commercial vehicles among 10 young beneficiaries across the Union Territory. The Union Territory administratio...

New rule could allow gas, firing squads for US executions

The Justice Department is quietly amending its execution protocols, no longer requiring federal death sentences to be carried out by lethal injection and clearing the way to use other methods like firing squads and poison gas. The amended r...

Left parties condemn police action on protesting farmers; ask Centre to roll back laws

The Left parties on Friday stood in solidarity with the farmers who converged in Delhi to protest the Centres new farm laws and condemned the use of force against the protestors. CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the grit and dete...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020