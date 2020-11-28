After going around world, vaccine will be found in Pune: Sule
Pune, Nov 28 (PTI)Even if one goes around the world, vaccine for COVID-19 will be found only in Pune, NCP MP Supriya Sule said on Saturday, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Serum Institute of India (SII).PTI | Pune | Updated: 28-11-2020 23:39 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 23:29 IST
Even if one goes around the world, a vaccine for COVID-19 will be found only in Pune, NCP MP Supriya Sule said on Saturday, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Serum Institute of India (SII). Modi visited the SII facility near here to review the development and manufacturing of coronavirus vaccine.
Speaking at a campaign meeting for election to the Pune Graduates Constituency of the Legislative Council at Talegaon Dabhade, Sule said, "He (Modi) is in Pune today. "See, after making rounds everywhere in the world, the vaccine on COVID-19 would be found in Pune. Nothing is beyond Pune," the Baramati MP said.
"Ultimately it was Punekar who invented the vaccine. Else someone will say that he invented it," she quipped.
Pune-based SII has signed an agreement to manufacture the vaccine developed by the Jenner Institute of Oxford University in collaboration with British-Swedish pharma company AstraZeneca.
