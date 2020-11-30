Left Menu
Development News Edition

iMonitor launches digital food safety assistant

iMonitor’s AI chatbot comprises of 120 comprehensive articles that cover more than 400 food safety questions so far, the number increasing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 30-11-2020 09:22 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 09:22 IST
iMonitor launches digital food safety assistant
For their outstanding support to the New Zealand food industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, iMonitor received the Significant Contribution to Food Safety Award. Image Credit: ANI

OpTech company iMonitor launches a digital food safety assistant to provide food and beverage customers with easy and quick access to an extensive library of food safety resources. iMonitor's AI chatbot comprises of 120 comprehensive articles that cover more than 400 food safety questions so far, the number increasing. These also include the most common questions, such as concerning equipment maintenance, cleaning processes, safe cooking processes as well as cooling and re-heating processes.

In course of the COVID-19 pandemic, the provider of food quality and safety management software has experienced a significant spike in demand for food safety information. "COVID-19 has increased overall awareness of the importance of food safety, particularly in the hospitality and food retail sectors", says Shakeel Ahmed, Food Scientist at iMonitor. "During the lockdowns, we offered our customers online resources on how to implement COVID-19 practices in their food businesses. Due to its huge success, we now expand our resources to general food safety knowledge."

For their outstanding support to the New Zealand food industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, iMonitor received the Significant Contribution to Food Safety Award. The New Zealand Institute of Food Science and Technology (NZIFST) acknowledged how iMonitor helped New Zealand food businesses manage their COVID-19 practices via their online resource centre and phone call consultations.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China's blue-chip index hits 5-1/2-year high on upbeat data; Hong Kong slips

Chinas blue-chip index scaled a near 5-12-year high on Monday, led by gains in traditional industries, as upbeat factory activity data showed continued recovery in the worlds second-largest economy amid the coronavirus outbreak. The CSI300 ...

David Prowse made Darth Vader leap off the page and on to big screen: George Lucas

Filmmaker George Lucas paid tributes to David Prowse, the man behind the Darth Vader mask in the original Star Wars trilogy, saying the late actor brought a physicality to the role that was essential for the character. Prowse, an English ac...

Biden intends to nominate Indian-American Neera Tanden as OMB Director: Media reports

US President-elect Joe Biden intends to nominate Indian-American Neera Tanden as the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, a top position inside the White House responsible for managing the administrations budget, according to me...

FEATURE-Football in hijab: Thai Muslim lesbians tackle stereotypes

Refiles to fix date with no changes to text By Rina ChandranPATTANI, Thailand, Nov 30 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A nticha Sangchai did not come out to her family until she was 30 and married with a child. It was her own struggle confronti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020