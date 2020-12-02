Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street slips as monthly private payrolls disappoint

The biggest drag on the blue-chip Dow was a near 10% drop in Salesforce.com Inc after it agreed to buy workplace messaging app Slack Technologies Inc in a $27.7 billion deal as it bets on an extended run for remote working. The private jobs data is the latest sign that soaring new infections and business restrictions were hampering the labor market's recovery.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 20:50 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street slips as monthly private payrolls disappoint
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Wall Street fell on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq retreating from the record levels hit in the previous session as fewer-than-expected private job additions in November added to concerns about the near-term pressure on the economy. The biggest drag on the blue-chip Dow was a near 10% drop in Salesforce.com Inc after it agreed to buy workplace messaging app Slack Technologies Inc in a $27.7 billion deal as it bets on an extended run for remote working.

The private jobs data is the latest sign that soaring new infections and business restrictions were hampering the labor market's recovery. The more crucial employment report is expected on Friday. "It reminds investors that we do have some tough times ahead before we get to normal," said Arian Vojdani, investment strategist at MV Financial in Bethesda, Maryland.

"But I don't think this is signifying a protracted downturn. Markets continue to run based on the positive news we've seen on vaccines and how forward ahead the market is looking." Positive updates on coronavirus vaccine have helped investors raise bets on a swift economic rebound next year, powering the Wall Street's main indexes to life-highs recently.

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine got the green light for use in Britain, the first Western country to approve a shot for COVID-19. Pfizer rose 3.3% and BioNTech added 6%. A rotation into value stocks continued on Wednesday with financials and energy edging higher, while market leaders technology fell 0.8% and communication services dropped from a decade high.

At 09:48 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 125.87 points, or 0.43%, to 29,698.05 and the S&P 500 lost 15.71 points, or 0.44%, to 3,646.36. The Nasdaq Composite lost 130.30 points, or 1.08%, to 12,222.18, weighed down by a 6% slide in shares of soon-to-be an S&P 500 member Tesla Inc.

Meanwhile, market participants are closely tracking the progress in stimulus talks after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators and House of Representative members proposed a $908 billion relief bill on Tuesday. Getting a generous stimulus package through Congress is a top priority, President-elect Joe Biden said in an interview with the New York Times. He also said he would not immediately cancel the Phase 1 trade deal that President Donald Trump struck with China.

Among other stocks, cloud data service provider NetApp's shares jumped 7.5% after it forecast third-quarter profit above expectations. Later in the day, investors will turn to the Federal Reserve's Beige Book report, which will give a glimpse of the state of the economy based on conversations with business contacts.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.5-to-1 on the NYSE and by a 2.3-to-1 on the Nasdaq. The S&P 500 posted six new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 28 new highs and four new lows.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel edges towards early election amid Netanyahu-Gantz feud

Israel edged closer on Wednesday towards a fourth national election in two years after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus main governing partner, Benny Gantz, backed an opposition move to dissolve parliament.Parliament gave preliminary appr...

My batting partnership with Hardik was crucial in third ODI, says Jadeja

After registering a 13-run win over Australia in the third and final One Day International, India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Wednesday said that the partnership between him and Hardik Pandya was very crucial looking at the context of th...

COVID slashes Kenyan tourism revenues by $1 billion

Kenyas tourism sector lost close to 1 billion in revenue between January and October, when numbers of foreign visitors fell by two thirds due to COVID-19, the tourism ministry said on Wednesday. From safaris in the Maasai Mara and other wor...

Climate Action: It’s time to make peace with nature, UN chief urges

The landmark address marks the beginning of a month of UN-led climate action, which includes the release of major reports on the global climate and fossil fuel production, culminating in a climate summit on 12 December, the fifth annivers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020