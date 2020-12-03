Left Menu
Development News Edition

AfDB to host webinar on promoting accountability for using bank’s emergency funds to address COVID-19

The Bank’s response to help regional member countries tackle the COVID-19 pandemic has been unprecedented. It has approved funding of over $2.5 billion, using the crisis response facility and budget support operations as key instruments.

AfDB | Abidjan | Updated: 03-12-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 17:45 IST
AfDB to host webinar on promoting accountability for using bank’s emergency funds to address COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit:

On Tuesday 15 December 2020, the African Development Bank Group will host a webinar on promoting accountability in the use of the Bank's crisis response funds and supporting transparency during the recovery process.

The Bank's response to help regional member countries tackle the COVID-19 pandemic has been unprecedented. It has approved funding of over $2.5 billion, using the crisis response facility and budget support operations as key instruments. Given the scope of this support and its relevance in mitigating the pandemic's health and economic impact on communities, it is important to create awareness on the prudent and efficient use of funds related to COVID-19 expenses.

The Bank considers government officials, audit institutions, procurement oversight bodies, audit firms, and civil society organizations – the target audience of the dialogue – as crucial stakeholders in assuring accountability, especially at the country level.

The event also provides an opportunity for the Bank to dialogue with heads of audit and oversight institutions and civil society organizations around innovative accountability mechanisms and our expectations for the audit embedded in the crisis budget support operations.

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German firms should expect less generous coronavirus aid from January - state premiers

German companies affected by a decision to extend a partial lockdown to slow the COVID-19 pandemic should expect less generous state aid from January onwards, conservative state premiers said on Thursday. Chancellor Angela Merkel and state ...

GFP demands Old Goa be declared heritage zone

The Goa Forward Party on Thursday demanded that Old Goa, an area which is home to UNESCO- notified monuments, be declared a heritage zone. GFP president Vijai Sardesai said the party has decided to take up the initiative and will not rest t...

Amid ‘unprecedented’ needs, UNICEF asks for $6.4 billion to help 190 million children

The appeal for 2021, which is a 35 per cent increase over the funds requested for this year, is the largest ever by the UN agency. It will support essential programmes in 149 countries and territories. It is an unprecedented situation, sa...

Mamata stresses on need for inclusive growth

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, without naming anyone, on Thursday said that there is need for inclusive growth rather than polarisation in the COVID-19 pandemic scenario. The pandemic had caused a lot of people to lose their jo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020