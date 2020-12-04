Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd. appoints Kabir Lumba as Chairman of the Board

Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd, part of the Dubai-based retail and hospitality conglomerate, Landmark Group, announced the appointment of Mr. Kabir Lumba as Chairman of the Board, effective 1st April 2021. Mr. Lumba, CEO designate, Landmark Retail, Middle East, will be taking over the role from Mr. Ramanathan Hariharan, who will be retiring on the 31st of March 2021. Mr. Ramanathan has spent over 27 years with Landmark Group and has built market leading brands, across multiple geographies. His career with the Group has been inspirational as he consistently sought out new and diverse challenges and pursued them with single-minded focus and tenacity, over the years. Lifestyle International is grateful for his distinctive contribution, that has made it the reputed company it is today.

Mr. Kabir Lumba has been with the Group for over 16 years. He served as Managing Director, Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd since 2009 and built it into one of the most respected retail companies in India. In May 2018, he took over as the CEO of Max, Middle East and then became Group Director, Landmark Group with a broad portfolio of responsibilities. Mr. Kabir Lumba was appointed CEO designate, Landmark Retail, Middle East on 1st December 2020. About Landmark Group Founded in 1973 in Bahrain, the Landmark Group has successfully grown into one of the largest and most successful retail organizations in the Middle East and India. An international, diversified retail and hospitality conglomerate that encourages entrepreneurship to consistently deliver exceptional value, the Group operates over 2200 outlets encompassing over 30 million square feet across the Middle East, North Africa and the Indian sub-continent.

In 1999, Landmark Group entered India, to revolutionize retailing in the country with the introduction of Lifestyle Stores. Currently in its 21st year of retailing in India, Landmark Group has launched several innovative retail concepts in the country including Lifestyle, Home Centre, Max and hospitality concepts, Spar Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Fun City, Citymax and Krispy Kreme. The Group brands ensure the delivery of a seamless shopping experience to customers through a keen focus on their e-commerce and omni-channel capabilities.