Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St hits highs as slowing job growth spurs stimulus bets

Wall Street's main indexes rose to all-time highs on Friday as data showing the slowest U.S. jobs growth in six months raised investors' expectations for a new fiscal relief bill to help revive the coronavirus-hit economy. So-called "cyclical" stocks seen as particularly sensitive to the economy, such as energy, materials and industrials, shined as most S&P 500 sectors rose.

Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2020 03:01 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 03:01 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St hits highs as slowing job growth spurs stimulus bets

Wall Street's main indexes rose to all-time highs on Friday as data showing the slowest U.S. jobs growth in six months raised investors' expectations for a new fiscal relief bill to help revive the coronavirus-hit economy.

So-called "cyclical" stocks seen as particularly sensitive to the economy, such as energy, materials and industrials, shined as most S&P 500 sectors rose. The Labor Department's closely watched report showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 245,000 jobs in November, below economists' expectations of 469,000 jobs and the smallest gain since the labor recovery started in May.

President-elect Joe Biden said Friday's "grim" jobs report shows the economic recovery is stalling and warned the "dark winter" ahead would exacerbate the pain unless the U.S. Congress passes a coronavirus relief bill immediately. "The bad news of the weakening jobs picture is potentially good news for investors because it means that the stimulus bill is much more likely to take place in a fairly short time frame," said Ryan Detrick, senior market strategist at LPL Financial in North Carolina.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 248.74 points, or 0.83%, to 30,218.26, the S&P 500 gained 32.40 points, or 0.88%, to 3,699.12 and the Nasdaq Composite added 87.05 points, or 0.7%, to 12,464.23. The Dow Jones Transportation Average and the small-cap Russell 2000 also posted record closing highs.

The benchmark 10-year yield hit its highest level since March at over 0.98%, helping support financial shares which are highly sensitive to interest rates. The energy sector jumped 5.4%, bolstered by gains in oil prices. Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc surged 12.7% and Occidental Petroleum gained 13.4%.

"There is just a lot of catch-up happening with those sectors and sub-sectors that have really struggled year to date," said Eric Freedman, chief investment officer at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. Utilities lagged the most among major sectors, falling 1%.

Positive coronavirus vaccine updates from drugmakers have raised investor hopes for an economic recovery next year and overshadowed worries over a surge in U.S. infections, helping the major indexes to another week of gains after the benchmark S&P 500 surged over 10% in November. In company news, Boeing shares fell 1.9% as a top company executive said the company is reducing production of its 787 Dreamliner for the fourth time in 18 months.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 3.54-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.95-to-1 ratio favored advancers. The S&P 500 posted 50 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 222 new highs and 6 new lows.

About 11.4 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, below the 11.8 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions. (Additional reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan and Medha Singh in Bengaluru and Stephen Culp in New York; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Sriraj Kalluvila and Diane Craft)

Also Read: Women to serve at key positions in Joe Biden administration

TRENDING

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kuwait's emir happy with efforts to solve the Gulf dispute -state news agency

Kuwaits Emir Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah is happy with the achievement reached and the continuous efforts to solve the Gulf dispute, the state news agency said on Friday.Emir of Kuwait added the agreement reflects the aspiration of the parties ...

INTERVIEW-Snowboard pioneer wants more people on the slopes to fight climate change

By Umberto Bacchi Dec 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Famed for his daring descents down the untracked slopes of hard-to-reach peaks from Norway to Alaska, snowboarding pioneer Jeremy Jones enjoys being alone in nature.Yet the 45-year-old wo...

Biden, noting 'grim' jobs report, urges quick action on coronavirus aid

President-elect Joe Biden said Fridays grim jobs report shows the economic recovery is stalling, urging the U.S. Congress to pass a coronavirus relief bill immediately and follow up with hundreds of billions of dollars in more aid in Januar...

US STOCKS-Wall St hits highs as slowing job growth spurs stimulus bets

Wall Streets main indexes rose to all-time highs on Friday as data showing the slowest U.S. jobs growth in six months raised investors expectations for a new fiscal relief bill to help revive the coronavirus-hit economy.So-called cyclical s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020