Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU, UK leaders say conditions to seal Brexit trade deal "not there"

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 08-12-2020 00:22 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 00:22 IST
EU, UK leaders say conditions to seal Brexit trade deal "not there"

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a joint statement on Monday that sealing a new trade deal was impossible now "due to remaining differences on critical issues".

"We asked our chief negotiators to prepare an overview of the remaining differences to be discussed in person in the coming days," they said.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump adviser Navarro violated law against political activity - federal watchdog

U.S. President Donald Trumps trade adviser Peter Navarro violated federal law on several occasions by engaging in political activity in his official capacity, the U.S. Office of Special Counsel said in a report sent to Trump on Monday.The f...

Man arrested for killing girlfriend's father in northeast Delhi

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killed his girlfriends father in northeast Delhis Sonia Vihar area after he refused his marriage proposal for his daughter, police said on Monday. The accused Suraj Kumar, a resident of Sonia Vih...

Romanian PM Orban resigns, his party hopes to stay in govt

Romanian prime minister Ludovic Orban resigned on Monday after his Liberal party lost Sundays parliamentary election, but his centrist camp appeared in pole position to form a coalition government against the victorious opposition leftists....

Five members of poachers' gang arrested near Nanda Devi National Park

Five members of a gang of poachers have been arrested from an area close to the Nanda Devi National Park, a world heritage site, in Uttarakhand, officials said. Body parts of a musk deer, a ghurad hyde, skull and feet have been seized from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020