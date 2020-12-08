SCOREBOARD, 3rd T20I: IND vs AUS

SCOREBOARD, 3rd T20I: IND vs AUSPTI | Sydney | Updated: 08-12-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 17:50 IST
India Innings: KL Rahul c Steven Smith b Maxwell 0 Shikhar Dhawan c Daniel Sams b Swepson 28 Virat Kohli c Daniel Sams b Andrew Tye 85 Sanju Samson c Steven Smith b Swepson 10 Shreyas Iyer lbw b Swepson 0 Hardik Pandya c Finch b Zampa 20 Washington Sundar c Andrew Tye b Abbott 7 Shardul Thakur not out 17 Deepak Chahar not out 0 Extras: (B-1, W-6) 7 Total: (7 wkts, 20 Overs) 174 Fall of Wickets: 0-1, 74-2, 97-3, 100-4, 144-5, 151-6, 164-7 Bowler: Glenn Maxwell 3-0-20-1, Sean Abbott 4-0-49-1, Daniel Sams 2-0-29-0, Andrew Tye 4-0-31-1, Mitchell Swepson 4-0-23-3, Adam Zampa 3-0-21-1.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sanju Samson
- W-6
- Glenn
- Swepson
- Adam
- Daniel Sams
- Mitchell Swepson
- Steven Smith
- Andrew Tye
- Virat Kohli
ALSO READ
AFI VP Pramod Jadam dies of COVID-19 complications
Mark Ruffalo, Catherine Keener to star in 'The Adam Project'
No other political party supported BJP on farm laws issue; but the party is adamant on bulldozing it: Mamata Banerjee on farmers' protest.
Ryan Reynolds gives sneak peek into Netflix's 'The Adam Project'
Now Sabarimala Prasadam for devotees at their doorstep via Speed Post