SCOREBOARD, 3rd T20I: IND vs AUS

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 08-12-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 17:50 IST
SCOREBOARD, 3rd T20I: IND vs AUS

India Innings: KL Rahul c Steven Smith b Maxwell 0 Shikhar Dhawan c Daniel Sams b Swepson 28 Virat Kohli c Daniel Sams b Andrew Tye 85 Sanju Samson c Steven Smith b Swepson 10 Shreyas Iyer lbw b Swepson 0 Hardik Pandya c Finch b Zampa 20 Washington Sundar c Andrew Tye b Abbott 7 Shardul Thakur not out 17 Deepak Chahar not out 0 Extras: (B-1, W-6) 7 Total: (7 wkts, 20 Overs) 174 Fall of Wickets: 0-1, 74-2, 97-3, 100-4, 144-5, 151-6, 164-7 Bowler: Glenn Maxwell 3-0-20-1, Sean Abbott 4-0-49-1, Daniel Sams 2-0-29-0, Andrew Tye 4-0-31-1, Mitchell Swepson 4-0-23-3, Adam Zampa 3-0-21-1.

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The following are the topexpected stories at 1800 hours EXPECTED STORIES India vs Australia third T20Post-match press conference copies from Sydney. Report of ISL match between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United in Margao.STORIES ON THE WIRE...

BJP resorting to politics of bandh : Subrata Mukherjee

Ruling TMC on Tuesday accused BJP of resorting to the politics of bandh in West Bengal and asserted that the reason for the death of the saffron party worker in Siliguri was not firing by police but from shot gun pellets probably carried by...

Tigress mauls boy to death in MP's Shahdol district

A 12-year-old boy was allegedly mauled to death by a tigress at a village in Madhya Pradeshs Shahdol district, an official said on Tuesday. The big cat attacked the victim who had stepped outside to relieve himself in Bochro village, locate...

UK's initial AstraZeneca shots will come from Europe, taskforce says

Britains initial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University will come from Europe rather than a domestic supply chain, the countrys Vaccine Taskforce said.The vast, vast, vast majority - over 80 -...
