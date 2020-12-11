MMTP-PAMP sets up hallmarking centres in Delhi, Tamil Nadu

Bullion refiner MMTC-PAMP on Friday announced setting up of Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS)-accredited hallmarking centres in the national capital as well as Tamil Nadu. These centres, under the brand name 'PAMP Assaying and Hallmarking Office' (PAHO), will have full independent operations with no linkage or tie-up with retailers, digital traceability, quick turnaround time, and the highest installed capacity, it said in a statement.

Speaking on the launch, MMTC-PAMP Managing Director and CEO Vikas Singh said PAHO in Delhi and Hosur (Tamil Nadu) would collectively offer the highest installed capacity to hallmark over 20,000 pieces per day, an industry record in itself. Currently, MMTC-PAMP is offering a hallmark of gold items and plans to expand the services for silver and platinum items in the near future.