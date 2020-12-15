Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street set to rise on stimulus hopes; Fed meet in focus

Markets have moved in tandem with news on a relief bill, which is expected to further offset the economic impact of the virus outbreak and keep liquidity high. But concerns over the timing of the bill, as well as a spike in the U.S. coronavirus-related death toll pushed the S&P 500 to a four-day losing streak on Monday, despite optimism over the launch of a nationwide vaccination program.

Reuters | Updated: 15-12-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 19:06 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street set to rise on stimulus hopes; Fed meet in focus

U.S. stock indexes were set to gain on Tuesday as progress toward a massive government spending bill and COVID-19 relief measures kept spirits high, while investors awaited new economic cues from the Federal Reserve's final meeting of the year.

Talks in Congress were underway late on Monday to agree on a bill to avert a government shutdown, with Democrat and Republican leaders appearing more upbeat about including a fresh round of coronavirus aid, the first new relief measure since April. Markets have moved in tandem with news on a relief bill, which is expected to further offset the economic impact of the virus outbreak and keep liquidity high.

But concerns over the timing of the bill, as well as a spike in the U.S. coronavirus-related death toll pushed the S&P 500 to a four-day losing streak on Monday, despite optimism over the launch of a nationwide vaccination program. "There is a likelihood of some amount of stimulus to be passed, but investors are really hopeful of a stronger response to the current situation," said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Jersey.

Still, increased cash and ultra-low lending rates have seen investors flocking to stocks for returns through the COVID-19 pandemic, with the technology sector benefiting the most. "The time-tested big tech names have shown their ability to weather the storm, even during some very tough times with the virus, so investors see them as names that can survive any potential shutdowns and still do well when things go back to normal," Meckler added.

The Fed is expected to maintain interest rates at near-zero during its two-day meeting starting later on Tuesday and signal it will stay there for years to come. The recent coronavirus vaccine roll-out is also expected to improve the bank's 2021 outlook. U.S. S&P 500 E-minis were up 23 points, or 0.63%, at 08:04 a.m. ET. Dow E-minis were up 149 points, or 0.50%, while Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 76 points, or 0.62%.

Moderna Inc's shares rose about 1% before the bell after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff members did not raise new concerns over data on the drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine, preparing the way for the U.S. authorization of a second vaccine. Apple Inc rose more than 1.5% after a report said it plans to increase iPhone production by 30% in the first half of 2021.

Eli Lilly and Co rose 2.1% after the company said it would buy Prevail Therapeutics Inc in a deal potentially valued at $1.04 billion, to expand its presence in the lucrative field of gene therapy. Prevail's shares surged about 83.0%.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1920 hours DEL81 BIZ-TRADE Exports dip 8.74 pc in Nov trade deficit narrows to USD 9.87 bn New Delhi The countrys exports dipped 8.74 per cent to USD 23.52 billion in November on account of contract...

Niger: UN gravely concerned for safety of refugees, following Boko Haram attack

At least 28 people were killed and hundreds more wounded in the four-hour attack that began late in the evening of 12 December local time, now claimed by the Boko Haram terrorist group. The town shelters over 30,000 refugees and displaced...

Mushfiqur Rahim fined 25 per cent of match fee for misbehaving on field

Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees for breach of the BCB Code of Conduct during the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 Eliminator. Mushfiqur, who captains Beximco Dhaka, had angrily made a th...

Possibility of adverse event after COVID vaccination can't be ruled out; states, UTs should be prepared: Govt

The possibility of an adverse event after being vaccinated for COVID-19 cannot be ruled out, the government said on Tuesday and asked states and union territories to be prepared for this as part of the anti-coronavirus inoculation drive. At...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020