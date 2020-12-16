Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt announces National Security Directive on Telecom Sector for secure networks

In a bid to tighten security of communications network, the Cabinet Committee on Security on Wednesday announced the National Security Directive on Telecommunication Sector, which will mandate service providers to purchase equipment from trusted sources.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 17:12 IST
Govt announces National Security Directive on Telecom Sector for secure networks
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@rsprasad)

In a bid to tighten security of communications network, the Cabinet Committee on Security on Wednesday announced the National Security Directive on Telecommunication Sector, which will mandate service providers to purchase equipment from trusted sources. Law and Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the directive has been framed from the perspective of national security.

''Considering the need to ensure India's national security, the Cabinet has accorded approval for the National Security Directive on Telecommunication Sector,'' Prasad said. Under the provisions of this directive, the government will declare a list of trusted sources and trusted products for installation in the country's telecom network.

''The methodology to designate trusted products will be devised by the designated authority, the National Cyber Security Coordinator. Telecom service providers are required to connect new devices that are designated trusted products,'' Prasad said. ''The list of the trusted source and product will be decided based on approval of a committee headed by the deputy national security advisor.

''The committee will consist of members from relevant departments, ministries and will also have two members from the industry and independent experts. The committee will be called the national security committee on telecom,'' Prasad said. The government will also create a list of designated sources from whom no procurement can be done.

''The present directive does not envisage mandatory replacement of the existing equipment already inducted in the network of TSPs,'' the minister said. He added that the directive will also not affect annual maintenance contracts or updates to existing equipment already inducted in the network as on date of effect of the directive.

The directive has provisions to qualify telecom gears made by domestic players in the trusted category. ''Those that meet the criteria of the Department of Telecommunications' preferential market access (PMA) scheme will be certified as India trusted sources. The National Security Committee on Telecom will take measures to increase use of equipment from such Indian trusted sources,'' Prasad said.

The PMA scheme gives weightage to telecom gears developed and manufactured by indigenous companies. The DoT will suitably notify guidelines and ensure monitoring of compliance by telecom service providers of the directive.

''The Department of Telecom will make appropriate modifications in the licence conditions for the implementations of the provisions of the directive. The policy will come in to operation after 180 days from the date of approval,'' Prasad said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi court awards 7-yr-jail to ISIS operative

A Delhi court Wednesday awarded seven-years jail term to an ISIS operative for conspiring to commit terror acts in the country. Tamil Nadu-based Mohamed Naser Packeer was deported from Republic of Sudan and arrested in the case on December ...

Neena Gupta shares enthralling view of snow capped mountains

By sharing a breathtakingly beautiful view of hills, and the snow-capped mountains, veteran actor Neena Gupta on Wednesday posted a glimpse of the view that she saw during her morning walk in Mukteshwar. The Badhaai Ho star hopped on to Ins...

UP: Dalit man shot dead, four others injured in clash between two groups

A Dalit man was shot dead while four others, including three women, got seriously injured in a clash between two groups over a land dispute in a village here on Wednesday, police said. Superintendent of Police Rural Nipun Agarwal said a cla...

Tax refunds worth Rs 1.48 lakh cr issued so far this fiscal: I-T dept

The income tax department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds of over Rs 1.48 lakh crore to more than 1.02 crore taxpayers till December 14. Of this, personal income tax refunds worth Rs 45,264 crore and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1.03...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020