Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bitcoin shatters $20,000 barrier for first time

The rally in bitcoin, which some investors have seen as a potential safe haven, has coincided with spot gold's drop in recent months. Some investors such as hedge funds and family offices have in the past been deterred by the opaque nature of the crypto market.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 20:56 IST
Bitcoin shatters $20,000 barrier for first time
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Bitcoin smashed through $20,000 for the first time on Wednesday, its highest ever, amid increased institutional and corporate interest. The cryptocurrency hit an all-time peak of $20,800 and was last up 6.4% at $20,675. It has gained more than 170% this year, buoyed by demand from larger investors attracted to its potential for quick gains, purported resistance to inflation and expectations it will become a mainstream payment method.

Smaller coins ethereum and XRP, which often move in tandem with bitcoin, gained 5.4% and 8.1%, respectively. "Many of our clients have been expecting bitcoin to surpass its all-time high of $20,000 given the recent news from major institutional players like SGX and MassMutual openly endorsing bitcoin," said Scott Freeman, co-founder & partner at trading firm JST Capital.

"While this is a major milestone for this nascent asset class, as retail, institutional, and blue-chip investors alike allocate more capital to this space, it would not be surprising to see other coins follow in BTC's footsteps and for this upward trajectory to be sustained into 2021." Bitcoin's blistering rally has seen a massive flow of coin to North America from East Asia, fuelled by hunger for bitcoin among bigger and compliance-wary U.S. investors.

British fund manager Ruffer Investment Management, which managed 20.3 billion pounds ($27.3 billion) in assets at end-November, made a bet on bitcoin now worth around 550 million pounds ($745 million), a spokesman for the company told Reuters. The rally in bitcoin, which some investors have seen as a potential safe haven, has coincided with spot gold's drop in recent months.

Some investors such as hedge funds and family offices have in the past been deterred by the opaque nature of the crypto market. Tightening oversight of the American crypto industry has helped soothe some of those concerns. After touching a record high just under $20,000 in late November, bitcoin stalled and even went below $17,000, stoking fears that it would be a repeat of the asset's collapse in 2018.

Glassnode, which provides insight on blockchain data, said long-term holders of bitcoin had been selling the virtual currency after it reached the November record peak. It noted however that this was overall a long-term bullish signal rooted in previous price trends.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Black Clover Chapter 276: Nacht vs Zenon, fights in Space Kingdom to continue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jharkhand police officer held for raping woman on pretext of marriage

A police officer of Jharkhands Giridih district was arrested on Wednesday on the charge of raping a woman on the pretext of marrying her, an official said. A woman of Ranchi accused the officer in-charge of Deori police station that he sexu...

Malaysia reports 1,295 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

Kuala Lumpur Malaysia, December 16 ANIXinhua Malaysia reported 1,295 new COVID-19 infections, the health ministry said on Wednesday, bringing the national total to 87,913. Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a pres...

Russian FM dismisses media reports about Navalny poisoning

Russias top diplomat on Wednesday brushed off media reports that there had been several attempts to poison Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and that Russian security forces might have orchestrated and carried out the poisoning. Foreign Ministe...

J&K records over 57 percent polling in 7th phase of DDC elections

Amid extreme cold wave conditions, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 57.22 percent polling in the seventh phase of the district development council DDC elections held across the Union territory on Wednesday, officials said. While Poonch district o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020