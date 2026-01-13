BJP Accuses TMC of Replacing Democracy with Mobocracy in West Bengal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday launched a fierce attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, charging that the party has transitioned from political governance to a 'mafia system.' According to BJP national spokesperson Tuhin Sinha, this shift is evidenced by recent disruptions of Enforcement Directorate raids and the promotion of 'mobocracy' over democratic governance.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Sinha brought attention to several incidents allegedly orchestrated by the TMC, including the blockage of roads in response to queries about the manipulation of the Special Intensive Review (SIR) of electoral rolls. Sinha also refuted TMC claims surrounding the suicide of BLO Hamimul Islam, attributing the tragedy to financial distress rather than pressure from the Election Commission.

Institutionalized violence, according to Sinha, has become a strategy for the TMC to maintain power amidst rising public dissent and anti-incumbency feelings. The BJP criticized the TMC's actions, including attempts to interfere with law enforcement agencies and alleged protection for criminal activities, branding the political landscape as riddled with anarchy and mob rule as elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)