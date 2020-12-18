Left Menu
Development News Edition

MSME sector can play crucial role in realising vision of self-reliant India: Sarangi

Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi on Friday said the micro, small and medium enterprises MSMEs sector can play a crucial role in realising the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India. Addressing a virtual conference organised by Assocham, the minister said, The MSME sector plays a pivotal role in the growth of the nation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 18:11 IST
MSME sector can play crucial role in realising vision of self-reliant India: Sarangi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi on Friday said the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector can play a crucial role in realising the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' or self-reliant India. The Minister of State for MSMEs said the government fully understands the importance and contribution of MSMEs for the nation, and is fully committed to support the growth of the sector to reach its full potential.

Emphasising that the strength of Indian supply chains should be utilised to full capacity, Sarangi said the MSME sector can play a ''crucial role'' in realising the vision of a ''self-reliant India''. Addressing a virtual conference organised by Assocham, the minister said, ''The MSME sector plays a pivotal role in the growth of the nation. Corona, because of which lockdown had to be enforced, gave a massive blow to the industry including MSMEs, and to deal with this Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a package of Rs 20 lakh crore.'' ''The Indian government revised the definition of MSMEs, bringing it in line with global standards, a move that will help MSMEs to scale up and generate more employment,'' he added.

He observed that with the government increasing opportunities for local MSMEs and reducing their dependence on imports, Indian MSMEs will be able to scale up operations and gain higher market share across various sectors.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's COVID R number jumps above 1, infections growing again

Britains reproduction R number has jumped above 1 and the COVID-19 epidemic is estimated to be growing again, the Government Office for Science said on Friday, a sharp reversal from the shrinkage seen during Englands national lockdown.The R...

One more COVID death in UP's Muzaffarnagar, 40 new cases

The death toll from COVID-19 rose to 98 in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district on Friday after another fatality, while the infection count climbed to 7,642 with 40 more people testing positive for the virus, officials said. The 66-year-ol...

5 polytechnic students injured in clash in UP's Mahoba

Five men were injured on Friday when two groups of polytechnic college students clashed here allegedly over a rivalry that also saw exchange of fire, police saidThe clash took place around 4 pm when the students clashed in and around the co...

Proper scaling up of electronic manufacturing can contribute USD 1 tn to economy: Prasad

Communications and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday said scaling up of electronic manufacturing in the country can alone contribute USD 1 trillion to the economy. The government has seen interest from global majors like Apple, Sams...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020