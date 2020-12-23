Left Menu
Development News Edition

Euro zone bonds unaffected by Brexit, stimulus uncertainty

Mixed headlines around Brexit and UK trade and uncertainty around a COVID stimulus package in the U.S failed to move euro zone bonds on Wednesday in pre-holiday trading. U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday not to sign an $892 billion coronavirus relief bill, hopes for which have boosted risk assets in recent weeks, saying the amount in stimulus checks should be increased.

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 13:57 IST
Euro zone bonds unaffected by Brexit, stimulus uncertainty
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Mixed headlines around Brexit and UK trade and uncertainty around a COVID stimulus package in the U.S failed to move euro zone bonds on Wednesday in pre-holiday trading.

U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday not to sign an $892 billion coronavirus relief bill, hopes for which have boosted risk assets in recent weeks, saying the amount in stimulus checks should be increased. In Britain, France lifted its ban on freight coming into Britain, after many countries imposed travel restrictions on Britain on Monday on fears of a new, more infectious strain of the coronavirus.

And a report suggested a Brexit trade deal is possible on Wednesday, although a British minister said a deal has not yet been clinched and serious issues remain that prevent Britain from signing an accord. Uncertainty around U.S. stimulus hit stock futures earlier, while the British pound was higher on the day, but euro zone bonds were unchanged in early Wednesday trade.

Benchmark German 10-year bond yields remained unchanged in early trade at -0.60%. Southern European yields were 1 basis point lower on the day.

Similar headlines on Tuesday around Brexit and the pandemic had failed to move markets, said Piet Haines Christiansen, chief analyst at Danske Bank. "At this stage market participants are reluctant to take on new positions, so even in case of significant market movements, it should be seen in the light of low liquidity," he told clients.

Bond market activity is also held down because the European Central Bank has halted its asset purchases during the holiday period.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak summons Indian diplomat over 'ceasefire violations'

Pakistan on Wednesday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control LoCThe Foreign Office alleged that a 50-year old civilian was killed and tw...

Lebanon to ask consultants A&M to resume central bank audit

Lebanons finance minister said on Wednesday the country would contact Alvarez Marsal to resume a forensic audit of the central bank, a key condition for foreign aid that has hit a roadblock.Parliament agreed this week to lift banking secre...

Pound firms tentatively on lifting of French blockade, Brexit deal hopes

Sterling firmed on Wednesday after three days of falls as France lifted a partial border blockade aimed at stopping the spread of a fast-spreading new COVID-19 strain, and hopes grew of a post-Brexit trade deal despite discouraging comments...

Nancy mayor calls for more COVID-19 restrictions in eastern France

The mayor of the city of Nancy in eastern France on Wednesday called for more restrictive measures to be imposed locally from Dec. 28 to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Mathieu Klein told Frances BFM TV that the epidemic has reached a c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020