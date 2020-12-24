Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Futures rise in pre-Christmas trade; Alibaba falls on China probe

U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday ahead of a shortened trading session on hopes of a gradual economic rebound, while Alibaba slumped after China launched an antitrust investigation into the e-commerce giant. The S&P 500 and the Dow ended higher on Wednesday as investors pivoted to cyclical stocks that stand to benefit most during a recovery, encouraged by COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and passing of the coronavirus relief bill.

Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2020 17:48 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 17:48 IST
US STOCKS-Futures rise in pre-Christmas trade; Alibaba falls on China probe

U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday ahead of a shortened trading session on hopes of a gradual economic rebound, while Alibaba slumped after China launched an antitrust investigation into the e-commerce giant.

The S&P 500 and the Dow ended higher on Wednesday as investors pivoted to cyclical stocks that stand to benefit most during a recovery, encouraged by COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and passing of the coronavirus relief bill. The so-called rotation weighed on the tech-dominated Nasdaq, which ended lower.

Investors also cheered reports that Britain and the European Union were on the cusp of striking a narrow Brexit trade deal. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump on Wednesday vetoed a bipartisan defense policy bill and raised the prospect that the United States could face a government shutdown during a pandemic.

Alibaba Group plunged 7.3% after China launched an antitrust investigation into the commerce major as part of an accelerating crackdown on anticompetitive behavior. At 6:37 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 50 points, or 0.17%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 7.75 points, or 0.21%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 17.75 points, or 0.14%.

Markets will close at 1:00 PM ET on Thursday and will be closed for Christmas holiday on Friday. Energy stocks, including Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp, rose slightly in premarket trade, tracking strength in the crude market as a drop in U.S. stockpiles and hints of an imminent Brexit deal underpinned oil prices.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Agro Industrial park will be set up at Singur

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday said an agro industrial park will be set up at Singur in Hooghly district to create employment opportunities in the agrarian area. Banerjee announced that the expression of interest will b...

Karnataka withdraws night curfew order

The Karnataka government on Thursday withdrew its night curfew order, hours before it was scheduled to be implemented. The decision to impose night curfew for nine days from 11 pm to 5 am starting from Thursday was taken on Wednesday in lin...

Sena-ruled TMC rejects land transfer proposal for Bullet train

In a setback for Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet train, Prime Minister Narendra Modis dream project, the Shiv Sena-led Thane Municipal Corporation has rejected a proposal for handing over land for it in the district. The decision comes amid a dispu...

PADMA SHRI SANJEEV KAPOOR UNVIELS LOGO OF SAJID QURESHI’S FODXPERT

Mr. Sajid Qureshi of Royal Restaurants and Hotels Projects New Venture - Fodxpert- An online food magazine logo unveiling by Ace Chef and Padma Shri Sanjeev Kapoor23rd December 2020 in Mumbai -Hitting somewhat of a magic formula in magazine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020