Alibaba Group increases share repurchase programme to $10 bln

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Sunday its board has authorized an increase in the company's share repurchase programme to $10 billion from $6 billion.

"This Share Repurchase Program will be effective for a two-year period through the end of 2022," Alibaba said in a statement https://bwnews.pr/38IF0r7 late on Sunday.

Also Read: US STOCKS-Nasdaq leads gains as stimulus delay favors tech; Alibaba slumps