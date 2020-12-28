Alibaba Group increases share repurchase programme to $10 bln

Alibaba Group increases share repurchase programme to $10 blnReuters | Updated: 28-12-2020 05:45 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 05:45 IST
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Sunday its board has authorized an increase in the company's share repurchase programme to $10 billion from $6 billion.
"This Share Repurchase Program will be effective for a two-year period through the end of 2022," Alibaba said in a statement https://bwnews.pr/38IF0r7 late on Sunday.
