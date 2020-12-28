Left Menu
Development News Edition

Investor wealth rise Rs 8.22 lakh cr in four trading sessions on bullish market

In four consecutive trading days of gains, the benchmark index has jumped 1,799.79 points or 3.95 per cent.Following the upbeat sentiment, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies have gained Rs 8,22,841.6 crore to Rs 1,87,02,164.65 crore in the four trading sessions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 19:49 IST
Investor wealth rise Rs 8.22 lakh cr in four trading sessions on bullish market
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

In four trading sessions, investor wealth jumped Rs 8.22 lakh crore as markets continued their rally with the benchmark indices recording life time peaks on Monday. The BSE benchmark index Sensex settled 380.21 points higher at its all-time closing high of 47,353.75 on Monday. The index also scaled its fresh record intra-day peak of 47,406.72.

In the previous trade on Thursday, the 30-share index had surged 529.36 points or 1.14 per cent to close at 46,973.54. Equity markets were closed on Friday for Christmas. In four consecutive trading days of gains, the benchmark index has jumped 1,799.79 points or 3.95 per cent.

Following the upbeat sentiment, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies have gained Rs 8,22,841.6 crore to Rs 1,87,02,164.65 crore in the four trading sessions. ''Markets started the week on a buoyant note and posted decent gains led by positive global cues. Optimism over news that the US President has signed the stimulus package triggered healthy buying in the equity markets. Besides, participants also took note of the beginning of the vaccine drive in various parts of the world,'' Ajit Mishra, VP (Research) at Religare Broking Ltd said.

US President Donald Trump has signed into law a massive USD 2.3 trillion spending bill that includes a USD 900 billion coronavirus relief package, averting a government shutdown and extending coronavirus aid to millions suffering from the economic impact of the pandemic. Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said Indian equity market commenced the week on a positive note amid positive global cues. Sentiments were also upbeat after the UK and EU agreed to the historic Brexit trade deal, Bagadia added.

In Monday's trade, from the Sensex chart, Titan, SBI, L&T, Ultratech Cement, IndusInd Bank and Asian Paints were the biggest gainers, climbing as muh as 3.15 per cent. Among the BSE sectoral indices, realty rose 2.65 per cent, metal (2.25 per cent), consumer durables (2.19 per cent), industrials (1.76 per cent) and banks (1.5 per cent).

In the broader market, the smallcap and midcap indices gained up to 1.49 per cent..

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yearender 2020: Five promising debutants who made a mark on big screen in 2020

By Shagun Taank With the shuttering of cinema theatres due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the year 2020 saw a major dip in the theatrical releases of movies across the world and thus the least number of debutants making their first mark on the b...

Mexican balladeer Armando Manzanero dies at 85

Mexican singer-songwriter Armando Manzanero, famed for his romantic ballads that were sung by an array of international stars, has died, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday. He was 85. During a seven-decade career, Manzaner...

UK, EU look forward to formal ratification of post-Brexit deal

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said that the United Kingdom and the European Union are looking forward to the formal ratification of the post-Brexit trade deal and collaborating on the issues of common interest. According to Sput...

TRAU FC aim to go higher in I-League 2020-21 campaign

TRAU FC from Imphal, Manipur, are all set to kick-start their I-League 2020-21 campaign on a high and will be looking for a top-six finish in the upcoming season, stated head coach Nandakumar Singh said on Monday. Attending the virtual pres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020