Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street hits record high after Trump signs fiscal aid bill

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-12-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 20:04 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street hits record high after Trump signs fiscal aid bill
File Photo Image Credit: Pixabay

Wall Street's main indexes hit record highs in early trading on Monday as President Donald Trump's signing of a long-awaited $2.3 trillion pandemic aid bill bolstered bets on an economic recovery, helping financial and energy stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 83.4 points, or 0.28%, at the open to 30,283.23. The S&P 500 rose 20.0 points, or 0.54%, at the open to 3,723.03, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 109.9 points, or 0.86%, to 12,914.641 at the opening bell.

Also Read: Donald Trump signs law that could delist Chinese firms from US stock exchanges

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yearender 2020: Five promising debutants who made a mark on big screen in 2020

By Shagun Taank With the shuttering of cinema theatres due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the year 2020 saw a major dip in the theatrical releases of movies across the world and thus the least number of debutants making their first mark on the b...

Mexican balladeer Armando Manzanero dies at 85

Mexican singer-songwriter Armando Manzanero, famed for his romantic ballads that were sung by an array of international stars, has died, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday. He was 85. During a seven-decade career, Manzaner...

UK, EU look forward to formal ratification of post-Brexit deal

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said that the United Kingdom and the European Union are looking forward to the formal ratification of the post-Brexit trade deal and collaborating on the issues of common interest. According to Sput...

TRAU FC aim to go higher in I-League 2020-21 campaign

TRAU FC from Imphal, Manipur, are all set to kick-start their I-League 2020-21 campaign on a high and will be looking for a top-six finish in the upcoming season, stated head coach Nandakumar Singh said on Monday. Attending the virtual pres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020