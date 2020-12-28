Left Menu
Prohibitory orders in Bengaluru from Dec 31 to Jan 1

Hotels, malls, restaurants, clubs, pubs, club Houses or similar type of establishments holding New Year celebrations should not organize any special DJ events, shows, dance programmes or performances, music nights and musical bands But they could carry out their usual business activity including music, within permissible decibel levels following COVID-19 protocol.Guests can be allowed in these establishments only with advance booking, for which proof of booking should be issued.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-12-2020 23:20 IST
Prohibitory orders will be force in Bengaluru from December 31 to January 1 2021, along with certain restrictions, in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation and the emergence of a new strain of virus from abroad, the city police commissioner said on Monday. The order will be in force from 6 PM on December 31 to 6 AM on January 1, Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said.

It will be within the limits of Bengaluru City Commissionerate, he said. The order said no New Year celebrations of any type, involving a large gathering, should be held in open places and park grounds and public roads.

However, in-house celebrations in residential complexes and private clubs may be held for residents and members without organising any special events. Hotels, malls, restaurants, clubs, pubs, club Houses or similar type of establishments holding New Year celebrations should not organize any special DJ events, shows, dance programmes or performances, music nights and musical bands But they could carry out their usual business activity including music, within permissible decibel levels following COVID-19 protocol.

Guests can be allowed in these establishments only with advance booking, for which proof of booking should be issued. In notified areas, timing of reservation and guest movement would be regulated by the jurisdictional Deputy Commissioner of Police.

All hotels, malls, pubs and restaurants should take precautionary measures, the order said, adding that traffic regulations for New Year eve would be notified separately and should be strictly followed. It warned that action would be taken against those violating the guidelines of the state government or Centre.PTI KSU APR ADMINISTRATOR APR ADMINISTRATOR

