Left Menu
Development News Edition

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 30

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2020 06:55 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 06:55 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 30

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Scottish fishing lobby rounds on Johnson over Brexit trade deal https://on.ft.com/38MrLWk Ryanair and Wizz to take away UK investor voting rights on EU exit https://on.ft.com/38P6J9m

COVID-19 hospital patient numbers in England rise https://on.ft.com/34U2Q1Q Overview

The UK government has failed to live up to its promises to the fishing sector with an EU trade deal that will leave Britain with "one hand tied behind our back", the leading Scottish fishing lobby said on Tuesday. Ryanair Holdings Plc and Wizz Air Holdings Plc are to take away the voting rights of UK shareholders as a result of Britain's exit from the EU.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 has surpassed the April peak in England, according to official data that emerged as the UK government prepared to decide whether to tighten restrictions on millions of Britons. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

End arrests of political opponents in Uganda: UN independent experts

The concerns, raised by the experts on Tuesday, come amid an uptick in violence ahead of Ugandas 14 January presidential election and includes reports of the death of an opposition politicians bodyguard along with injuries sustained by thre...

Netherlands violates nationality rights: UN rights committee

The right to nationality ensures concrete protection for individuals, in particular, children, said Committee member Shuichi Furuya.In what they called a ground-breaking decision, the Committees first on the right of a child to acquire a na...

Suspect in officer shooting nabbed in West Virginia: Police

A man who police say was handcuffed when he allegedly shot a Pennsylvania police officer three times with a gun police didnt know he had was captured in West Virginia after more than a week on the run, authorities said. Koby Lee Francis, 22...

South Korea tries to contain coronavirus outbreak in prison

South Korean authorities scrambled to contain a cluster of coronavirus infections in a Seoul prison as inmates waved signs through barred windows pleading for help.There were 1,050 new cases nationally as of Tuesday midnight, the Korea Dise...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020