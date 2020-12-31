Census Bureau to miss deadline, jeopardising Trump plan
That delay could undermine President Donald Trumps efforts to exclude people in the country illegally from the count if the figures arent turned in before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.It will be the first time that the December 31 target date is missed since the deadline was implemented more than four decades ago by Congress. An influential GOP adviser had advocated excluding them from the apportionment process to advantage Republicans and non-Hispanic whites.PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-12-2020 03:03 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 03:03 IST
The Census Bureau plans to announce it will miss a year-end deadline for handing in numbers used for divvying up congressional seats. That delay could undermine President Donald Trump's efforts to exclude people in the country illegally from the count if the figures aren't turned in before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.
It will be the first time that the December 31 target date is missed since the deadline was implemented more than four decades ago by Congress. Internal documents obtained earlier this month by a House committee show that Census Bureau officials don't see the apportionment numbers being ready until days after Biden is inaugurated on January 20.
Once in office, Biden could rescind Trump's presidential memorandum directing the Census Bureau to exclude people in the country illegally from numbers used for divvying up congressional seats among the states. An influential GOP adviser had advocated excluding them from the apportionment process to advantage Republicans and non-Hispanic whites.
- READ MORE ON:
- Republicans
- non-Hispanic
- Donald Trump
- Joe Biden
ALSO READ
Turning the page? Republicans acknowledge Biden's victory
U.S. Republicans seek firm end to Fed's coronavirus loans, complicating aid talks
U.S. Republicans seek firm end to Fed's coronavirus loans, complicating aid talks
INSIGHT-As Trump pushes baseless fraud claims, Republicans pledge tougher voting rules
Republicans, Democrats reach agreement clearing way for virus relief vote - WSJ