Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thermal coal imports at major ports fall 16 pc to 55 MT in Apr-Dec period: IPA

Coking coal handling dropped by 12.13 per cent to 36.96 MT during the April-December period of the current fiscal.Coal volumes at the 12 major ports declined for the ninth straight month in December 2020, as per the Indian Ports Association IPA.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 16:34 IST
Thermal coal imports at major ports fall 16 pc to 55 MT in Apr-Dec period: IPA
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact cargo movement in India with thermal coal imports at 12 major ports declining 16.43 per cent year-on-year to 55.16 million tonnes in April-December 2020 period, according to ports' body IPA. Coking coal handling dropped by 12.13 per cent to 36.96 MT during the April-December period of the current fiscal.

Coal volumes at the 12 major ports declined for the ninth straight month in December 2020, as per the Indian Ports Association (IPA). These ports had handled 66 MT of thermal coal and 42 MT of coking coal in April-December period of the previous financial year.

Thermal coal is the mainstay of India's energy programme as 70 per cent of power generation is dependent on the dry fuel while coking coal is used mainly for making steel. India is the third-largest producer of coal after China and the US. It has 299 billion tonnes of resources and 123 billion tonnes of proven reserves, which may last for over 100 years.

In the wake of the pandemic, sharp declines were also witnessed in handling of containers, coal and POL (Petroleum, Oil and Lubricant), among other commodities. India has 12 major ports under the control of the central government -- Deendayal (erstwhile Kandla), Mumbai, JNPT, Mormugao, New Mangalore, Cochin, Chennai, Kamarajar (earlier Ennore), V O Chidambarnar, Visakhapatnam, Paradip and Kolkata (including Haldia).

These ports handle about 61 per cent of the country's total cargo traffic. They handled 705 MT of cargo last fiscal. Adversely impacted by the pandemic, these 12 ports witnessed a considerable decline in cargo traffic for the eighth straight month in November.

Recently, Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said the cargo traffic at 12 major ports declined considerably from March 2020 onwards due to the adverse impact of the pandemic.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NCW seeks UP Police intervention in Badaun gangrape case

The National Commission for Women NCW has sought immediate intervention of the UP police in the matter of the alleged gangrape and murder of a 50-year-old woman in the states Badaun district. The Commission has also said it will send its me...

Hungary should extend partial lockdown beyond Monday, says surgeon general

Hungary should extend a partial lockdown that is currently due to end on Monday, Surgeon General Cecilia Muller said.She told an online briefing on Wednesday that Hungary had not yet detected a new variant of coronavirus found in the United...

Thermal coal imports at major ports fall 16 pc to 55 MT in Apr-Dec period: IPA

Disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact cargo movement in India with thermal coal imports at 12 major ports declining 16.43 per cent year-on-year to 55.16 million tonnes in April-December 2020 period, according to po...

J&K: Amid heavy snowfall & blocked roads, administration comes to aid of pregnant women & patients

Heavy snowfall for the past four days has thrown life out of gear across the Kashmir region with people facing problems due to blocked roads at many places, while the administration has helped several expecting mothers and patients who need...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021