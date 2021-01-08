Flipkart partners with Logistics Skill Sector Council, KSDC

Left Menu
E-commerce marketplace Flipkart has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Logistics Skill Sector Council (LSC), an organisation set up by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship through National Skill Development Corporation of India and Karnataka Skill Development Centre.

The logistics industry employs over four crore people in the supply chain.. Image Credit: ANI

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Logistics Skill Sector Council (LSC), an organisation set up by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship through National Skill Development Corporation of India and Karnataka Skill Development Centre. As part of the MoU, Flipkart launched a Centre of Excellence (CoE) to build a skilled and trained workforce for the fast-growing e-commerce industry.

Introduced to augment skill development for the logistic industry, Flipkart's CoE will be open to aspirants who want to work in the logistics industry. The centre aims to bring the spotlight on the importance of skill development for the sector and complement its growth in the coming years. LSC Chairman T S Ramanujam said unemployment and unemployability are two of the big issues the country faces today.

"The logistics industry is one of the largest employers in the country with over four crore people employed in the supply chain but faces the shortage of skilled manpower to meet the growing demand," he said. "Our first-of-its-kind industry partnership with Flipkart is a bright step towards bringing industry acceptability and employment to the unskilled workforce."

Upon successful completion of the training, candidates will be awarded certification under the National Skill Qualification Framework which is equivalent to an undergraduate degree. This certificate is recognised across seven countries including Australia, Denmark, Germany and Saudi Arabia. Flipkart now has a registered customer base of over 30 crore, offering over 15 crore products across 80-plus categories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

