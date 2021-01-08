Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1930 hours:DEL38 BIZ-LD STOCKSSensex, Nifty soar to fresh highs as bulls make a comeback; log weekly gainsMumbai: Domestic markets returned to winning ways on Friday after two days of declines as strong buying in IT stocks ahead of TCS' results propelled benchmarks to fresh lifetime highs amid a bullish trend overseas. DCM35 BIZ-RESULTS-LD TCSTCS Q3 net profit rises 7.2 pc to Rs 8,701 cr; logs strongest 3rd qtr growth in 9 yrsMumbai: The country's largest software services firm TCS on Friday reported a 7.2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,701 crore for the December 2020 quarter. DCM31 BIZ-GOLD-CASHNo new KYC disclosure norm for jewellery purchase; KYC only for high value cash purchasesNew Delhi: No new KYC disclosures have been mandated for cash purchase of gold, silver or precious gems and stones and only high-value cash transactions continue to require the filing of documents such as income tax PAN or biometric ID Aadhaar, finance ministry sources said Friday.

DEL45 BIZ-LD RUPEERupee rises 7 paise to close at 73.24 a dollarMumbai: The Indian rupee staged a smart recovery from the day's lowest level to end 7 paise higher at 73.24 against the US dollar on Friday, tracking an intense rally in domestic equities.

DEL61 BIZ-RBI-FOREX RESERVESForex reserves swell by USD 4.483 bn to record USD 585.324 bnMumbai: The country's foreign exchange reserves surged by USD 4.483 billion to touch a record high of USD 585.324 billion in the week ended January 1, RBI data showed on Friday. DEL49 BIZ-GOLD-PRICEGold plunges Rs 614, silver tanks Rs 1,609New Delhi: Gold prices fell Rs 614 to Rs 49,763 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday, tracking a weak global trend, according to HDFC Securities.

DCM33 BIZ-DHFL-63 MOONSDHFL case: 63 Moons seeks Rs 30,000 cr payback to NCD, FD holdersMumbai: 63 Moons Technologies, which has an exposure of Rs 200 crore to DHFL debt, on Friday asked other NCD and FD holders to separately seek recovery worth Rs 30,000 crore from the resolution process.

DEL51 BIZ-BIRDFLU-GOVTBird flu confirmed in 6 states; unusual mortality of 16 birds in Delhi as wellNew Delhi: The Centre on Friday said bird flu has been confirmed so far in Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat, and asked these six states to contain the disease as per the action plan.

DCM23 BIZ-SEBI-DHFLDHFL auction: Sebi wants to know how Oaktree made credit rating claims of future debt instrumentNew Delhi: As the DHFL insolvency resolution enters its final phase, markets regulator Sebi has asked the mortgage firm's administrator to explain the claim by a suitor about credit rating of a proposed debt instrument, sources said.

DCM2 BIZ-STRIDES-ADITYA PURIFormer HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri joins Strides GroupNew Delhi: Former HDFC Bank managing director Aditya Puri has joined global pharma major Strides Group as an advisor and will also serve as a director of its associate company Stelis Biopharma.

DCM10 BIZ-RELIANCECAP-DEBTReliance Capital's total outstanding debt rises to Rs 20,380 crNew Delhi: Reliance Capital Ltd (RCL), part of Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Group, has said the total outstanding debt rose to Rs 20,379.71 crore at the end of December 2020.

DCM14 BIZ-INDIA-ECONOMYIndian economy to rebound with 8.9% growth in FY22New Delhi: Indian economy is likely to rebound with an 8.9 per cent growth in the fiscal year beginning April 2021 after economic activity showed significant improvement in the last quarter, IHS Markit said on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)