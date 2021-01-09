US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 eases from record level as financials, industrials weigh

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 eases from record level as financials, industrials weighReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-01-2021 00:19 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 00:11 IST
U.S. stocks lost momentum on Friday with the S&P 500 easing from record levels as losses in financials and industrials intensified after surging this week on hopes for further economic aid under a Democrat-controlled Congress.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq, however, climbed on a boost from sharp gains in Tesla Inc and Baidu Inc.
At 01:32 p.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 172.61 points, or 0.54%, to 30,868.52, the S&P 500 lost 7.19 points, or 0.19%, to 3,796.60, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 27.47 points, or 0.21%, to 13,094.97.
