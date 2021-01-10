PLUSS in talks with investors for second round of funding

Tata Capital-backed Pluss Advanced Technologies (PLUSS) is in discussions with investors from India and abroad for a second round of funding for research and development (R&D) of new products, a top company executive said.

The Delhi-based company had last month announced designing and manufacturing of precise temperature controlled boxes for last-mile delivery of COVID-19 vaccines.

India has already announced that it will launch its COVID-19 vaccination drive from January 16, which according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the world's largest inoculation programme with priority to be given to nearly 3 crore healthcare and frontline workers.

''We are cash positive right now, but that does not allow us to do further research on new products. So we are in the process of exploring opportunities for the second round of funding,'' PLUSS Advanced Technologies Private Ltd Managing Director Samit Jain told PTI in an interaction.

Jain said that ''ideally'' the requirement for capital is to the tune of USD 5-6 million (about Rs 36-44 crore) and discussions are on with investors both from India and outside.

Stating that the company was ''lucky'' to have got funds from the Tata Group for a business which has a low growth rate, he said the interest from investors is higher in the second round of funding.

PLUSS, which was founded in 1993, started with R&D and manufacturing of specialized polymers, and commenced development in the field of Phase Change Materials (PCMs) technology in 2006.

In 2012, it received equity funds worth USD 2.7 million from Tata Capital Innovations Fund, which helped the company expand its resources and further strengthen its R&D and manufacturing capabilities.

The company has also been a key player in the central government's pulse polio immunization programme with its temperature controlled storage and transportation solutions.

''Our business is different from others in the manner that it takes a long time to get the product out and validate it,'' Jain said.

He said PLUSS is geared up to play a role in COVID-19 vaccine distribution and transportation from manufacturers to different parts of the country with its patented product Celsure, developed using its proprietary PCM technology.

While transporting pharma or biological products or vaccines in particular, the need to maintain precise temperature ranges is very important and the efficacy of vaccines can be impacted if the temperature goes above or below the specified range, according to the company.

PLUSS has already tied up with logistics services providers like SpiceJet, DHL and Agility for providing co-branded temperature controlled boxes ahead of the vaccine rollout, Jain said, adding that the company is also in talks with two more players for supply of boxes.

''We have also tied up with a partner in the US for the local assembly of the boxes there. There are different models that we are looking at to cater to the US and European markets,'' Jain said.

The company has boxes right from the standard pallet size, which are 500-1,000 kg in size and used for exports, to the very small size like 3-litre boxes for last-mile delivery (to vaccination centres), he said.

The company is currently manufacturing around 10,000-15,000 boxes per month, and is expanding as it has taken an additional 15,000 sq feet of space near its facility in Bawal (Haryana), which can accommodate another 15,000 boxes a month, he said.

PLUSS is open for co-branded products in overseas markets also, on the lines of what it has done in domestic market.

The company is looking to earn revenue of Rs 50 crore next year.

''We are looking at rapid growth. Last year, we closed at (revenue of) USD 4 million (around Rs 29 crore). This year we are targeting almost 30 per cent growth and next year we are looking at a revenue of almost Rs 50 crore,'' Jain said.

''We are already at a run rate of just below Rs 6 crore a month in the last two months,'' he added.

