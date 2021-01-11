Left Menu
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Jan 11

Trade and Agriculture Commission, which is advising the UK government on post-Brexit trade, will push for a tough approach to standards of imported food, its chairman told the Financial Times.

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Japan aims to deploy unmanned fighter jets in 2035 https://on.ft.com/2MGPSy7

U.S. banks to delist hundreds of HK-listed products under Trump rules https://on.ft.com/2Lnin3J

UK trade body to push for tough standards on imported food https://on.ft.com/2XsKTTZ

Overview Japan has begun developing unmanned, remote-controlled fighter aircraft capable of breakneck manoeuvres that will be deployed as early as 2035, at the country braces itself for advancements in China's military technologies and the rise of drone warfare.

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc will delist 500 structured products listed on Hong Kong's stock exchange, as the fallout from U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order barring investment in companies with alleged links to China's military widens. Trade and Agriculture Commission, which is advising the UK government on post-Brexit trade, will push for a tough approach to standards of imported food, its chairman told the Financial Times. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

