Acuite launches country's first ESG rating firm

With increasing focus on ESG (environmental, social and governance) issues, Acuite Ratings on Monday launched a special rating firm to tap this segment. The agency claimed that the ESG Risk Assessments & Insights will be the country's first provider of ESG ratings. ESG Risk will assess a company's ESG performance and assign a rating using a risk assessment framework based on a methodology built on investor feedback and a scalable technology platform, Sankar Chakraborti, CEO of Acuite, said. The global ESG market has over USD 40 trillion in AUMs invested using some form of ESG compliance, he said. In India, ''only 7 per cent of the domestic AUM is invested in ESG funds at present and our internal estimates show this will grow to 30 per cent in a decade, 75 per cent of which will be FII funds,'' he added. ESG Risk seeks to offer ESG ratings to top 1,000 listed companies.

